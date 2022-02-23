A 43-year-old man who was bitten later died, but authorities said it did not appear to be a result of the attack

1 Dead, 3 Others Injured Following Dog Attack at a Calif. Homeless Encampment, Police Say

One person is dead and at least three others are injured following a dog attack at a homeless encampment in Southern California.

Investigators believe that a 43-year-old man was engaged in "a physical altercation" with another man at the motor home encampment in Lancaster on Tuesday when he was bitten by the dog, according to a Tuesday news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The injured man was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, although police said it was unlikely that the attack caused his death.

"The victim does not appear to have died as a result of being bitten by the dog," the LASD said on Tuesday. An autopsy will determine his official cause of death.

Three other people were treated at the scene for undisclosed injuries, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The dog involved in the attack did not appear injured and was removed from the scene by L.A. County Animal Care and Control, the LASD said in Tuesday's release.

Video of the scene shows a cluster of motor homes on the sand with trash littered around the area.

Police say deputies were alerted to the incident at the desert area of 20th Street West north of Avenue G around 3:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered multiple people with injuries, including the unresponsive 43-year-old man.

Police believe the 43-year-old man "stumbled some distance away and fell unresponsive to the ground," according to Tuesday's release.

The dog involved in the attack is said to have escaped from one of the nearby motor homes before biting multiple people. One of the dog bite victims was allegedly trying to intervene in the physical altercation that preceded the animal attack.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Officers have detained the dog's owner, who is said to be cooperating with the department's ongoing investigation.