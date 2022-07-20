1 Man, 2 Women Found Dead in West Palm Beach Condo After Domestic Dispute: Police

While responding to an alert of blood coming from inside a home, police found three bodies and a gun in what they are treating as a domestic dispute

Police in West Palm Beach, Florida, believe a domestic dispute is what led to the deaths of three people who were found dead in their home on Sunday night.

An individual called local police and said there was blood "coming from inside" of a home at the Paradise Cove Condominiums on Sunday, the West Palm Beach Police Department said in a Facebook press release on Monday. Officers arrived to perform a welfare check and "the first officers on scene discovered the bodies in a bedroom."

A gun was also found in the room. Authorities are investigating the incident as a "domestic dispute" while they wait for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death. All three victims lived at the home, police said.

Their identities have not been released as authorities work on contacting their families who are not in the U.S. However, police said one of the victims, a man, was 37, and a woman was 32. The third victim was also a woman but her age has not been confirmed.

According to police, there didn't appear to be any forced entry, and "there is no threat to the neighborhood."

The West Palm Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sam Butta, who lives nearby, told WFLX that the victims "seemed sad" in recent weeks.

"They seemed regular. I thought something maybe happened to a family member like someone passed," Butta said.

He recalled seeing the male victim "a couple of weeks ago," stating, "[I saw] him outside sitting down on the steps holding his head. I figured something was wrong. I wanted to go up and talk with him, but I didn't want to get into their business, but I could tell something's been up."

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the outlet that the three victims had just moved to the area from Cuba a couple of months ago.

Neighbor Everett Hamilton told CBS12 News of the scene's aftermath, "The parking lot was all yellow tape. There were a lot of officers and police cars, firetrucks, paramedics. It's very disappointing to know that somebody lost their life. A lot of collateral damage. I'm sure a lot of people involved; family members and loved ones."

Immanuel Smith, who also lives in the complex on The Pointe Drive told CBS12, "Disbelief, that's my first thought. But my first reaction is fear. I feel like I can't get away from the gun violence. I moved from a violent area to move back into a violent area."

A neighbor named Nicole described the scene as "chaos", telling WPTV that when she drove to the complex, "There were like 15-20 cars and they had it all blocked off. None of the residents could get over there. It was a nightmare."

"It's crazy and it's sad, it really is," she added. "I don't like to see anybody's life taken from them."

Another resident, Tracy Alexander, said she won't sit and wait for answers.