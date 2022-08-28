1 Killed and 4 Wounded in a Shooting at Coney Island Beach

One victim died, and four others were wounded after a gunman opened fire Saturday night at the beach in Coney Island, New York City, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE.

Officers from the New York Police Department received a report of multiple people being shot on the boardwalk on the island in Brooklyn, NBC News, CNN, and ABC News reported.

Officials said five people were struck during the incident at Boardwalk and West 29th Street and were later transported to NYU Langone Hospital for treatment. There, a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, four other victims who suffered injuries are reportedly in stable condition, including a 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the right leg, a 34-year-old woman who was shot in the right foot, a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the left leg and an "unidentified adult male" who was also shot in the left leg, a release from the officials read.

Bruce Cotler/ZUMA Press Wire

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New York Police Department also told PEOPLE on Sunday that "the identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification."

Officials have not provided any description of the gunman, the specific weapon used, or the motive behind the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.