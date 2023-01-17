1 Person Killed, 7 Others Wounded in Shooting Following Florida MLK Day Event 

One person was killed and seven others were wounded during a shooting that took place after an event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Florida on Monday, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

According to St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester, after the MLK Jr. parade on Monday at about 5:20 p.m., a disagreement occurred at an after-parade party, which led to the shooting.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old woman who was attending the party with her 6-year-old daughter, has since died from their injuries, according to police. She has not yet been identified to the public.

"What was a shooting investigation has turned into a murder investigation," Sheriff Ken Mascara said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office also told the outlet that the parade was attended by more than 1,000 people. Two deputies were at the scene and quickly responded to the shooting at the party, according to the sheriff's office.

"The first two shots were, 'Bang. Bang,'" Charlie Frank Matthew, a parade attendee and witness, told WPBF-TV. "I witnessed two people get shot."

At the press conference, Hester said, "It's really sad in a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement."

"And then so many innocent people who were injured or hurt and were not part of the disagreement as well," he added.

Though no arrests have been made, Hester told reporters on Tuesday that evidence supports that this shooting was between two local rival gangs.

"It was mass chaos as you can imagine when shots rang out," he explained. "There were a thousand plus people here at the event, and as the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions," Hester said.

Those with information related to this incident are asked to contact St. Lucie County detectives or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.