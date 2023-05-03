1 Killed, 4 Wounded in Shooting at Atlanta Hospital, as 'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Remains at Large

A manhunt is underway for the gunman responsible for a mass shooting at an Atlanta hospital, say police

Published on May 3, 2023 03:00 PM
Deadly Atlanta Shooting
Atlanta shooting gunman. Photo: Atlanta Police Department/Twitter

A manhunt is underway for the gunman allegedly responsible for killing at least one person and injuring four others during a mass shooting at an Atlanta hospital Wednesday.

Just after 12:40 p.m. local time, Atlanta police announced they were responding to an active shooter situation at Northside Hospital on W. Peachtree St., between 12th and 13th Streets.

Police say the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, is considered "armed and dangerous."

Deadly Atlanta Shooting
Atlanta shooting gunman. Atlanta Police Department/Twitter

According to CNN, citing a police source, Patterson, who is said to have a military background, was with his mother at an appointment at the medical center when he allegedly grew agitated and opened fire.

The reason for the appointment was not released.

The source told CNN that Patterson's mother was uninjured in the shooting and is cooperating with investigators, according to the outlet.

The identities and ages of the victims have been withheld. People in the area are asked to shelter in place.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

