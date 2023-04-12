1 Killed, 3 Wounded During Shooting at D.C. Funeral Home that Occurred After Funeral for Homicide Victim

A vehicle is being sought by authorities after one person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting that transpired at a Washington, D.C. funeral home shortly after a funeral service for a homicide victim.

Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. on April 11 to the Stewart Funeral Home in the city's Northeast section, where they found two men and two women who had been shot as people who had attended a funeral were exiting the home, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One man, who has since been identified by police as 29-year-old Terrell Coghill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of "life-threatening injuries," authorities said.

Police are now searching for a car that may have belonged to the shooter and was captured on a surveillance camera at the crime scene.

The vehicle is described as a white Lexus IS350, with possible damage to the bottom of the front passenger door, according to the release. A suspect has not been identified.

The incident happened following an 11 a.m. funeral service for 24-year-old Stephon Lamont Carroll, who was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C., on March 24, according to his obituary and the police department.

No arrests have been made in Carroll's killing, and police have offered a $25,000 reward for information about the homicide case.

Now, police are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspect who they believe targeted people outside the funeral home.

"At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted. We're unsure why that is," Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said, per Fox 5 DC. "We're unsure why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don't understand that. We're looking for the community's help."

The Stewart Funeral Home released a statement on Facebook following the violence.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families who were targeted and impacted by today's unimaginable tragedy following a sacred ritual," the statement reads.

"Stewart Funeral Home stands in solidarity to confront what is a national crisis of gun violence. At this time, we are unable to share additional details as today's shooting is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department. We implore local, regional and national leaders to take meaningful action to reduce gun violence and make our communities safer."

Police are also offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder.

Anyone with information about the homicide case is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.