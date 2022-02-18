Three students were stabbed inside a dormitory on campus on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. local time, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office

1 Killed and 2 Others Injured in Stabbing at Lincoln University: 'Every Parent's Nightmare'

One student is dead and two more are injured after being stabbed at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that the three students were stabbed inside a dormitory on campus on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. local time.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, per the D.A.'s office. The two remaining victims were transported to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, "where they were treated and released" for their injuries.

"This is every parent's nightmare," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said, per CBS Philly, "and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones impacted as a result of this tragedy."

Stabbing inside Lincoln University dormitory kills 1 student, injures 2 Credit: 6abc Philadelphia/Youtube

CBS Philly reported that the stabbing occurred during a fight involving multiple people that broke out inside the Thurgood Marshall Living and Learning Center. In a video of the brawl obtained by the outlet, one person can be heard saying they were stabbed.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crime at this time, according to a statement from Lincoln University, obtained by CBS Philly and 6ABC Philadelphia.

Lincoln University said it is cooperating with authorities' ongoing investigation and that emphasized that safety on camps is taken "seriously."

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night," the school added in its statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

The school did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One anonymous individual that lives near the Lincoln University campus told 6ABC Philadelphia that they found the incident "shocking."

"This is very much a peaceful community, so when something like this happens, it's just always very tragic," they said, later adding, "This is such a quiet place to live, even though [I'm] living across the street from a college campus, they still keep it fairly quiet, except if its, like, homecoming or something."

D.A. Ryan said that there's no information at this time that indicates there's a safety concern for other students at the school, per CBS Philly.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community," the D.A.'s office said in Thursday's release.