1 Dead, 13 Wounded After Shooting at Texas Vigil

One person was killed and 13 were injured in a shooting in Baytown, Texas, when a suspect or suspects opened fire on a crowd gathered at an outdoor vigil

One person is dead and 13 have been injured after a shooting near Houston, Texas.

The fatal incident occurred Sunday night at around 6:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Market Loop at an outdoor vigil that was held to honor "a recent murder victim," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales shared on Twitter.

Gonzales stated that the suspect or suspects who carried out the shooting drove by the event in "a small dark colored sedan" and proceeded to open fire on the crowd gathered "at an outdoor food trailer venue on N. Market Loop."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified a motive for the attack, Gonzales stated, but he added, "the vigil which was being held at the location was for a recent homicide victim from Baytown." At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Of the fourteen victims injured in the Sunday shooting, three of the injured were transported by Lifeflight to the hospital, Gonzales stated on Twitter. One of the victims, Disha Allen, has been pronounced dead, according to Gonzales.

The sheriff told reporters Sunday that one of the individuals injured in the shooting was "possibly...a young child," per ABC 13.

Sgt. Greg Campbell shared more details of the shooting with ABC 13, telling the outlet, "While they were having their celebration of life and releasing balloons in the air, an unknown suspect drove down this road and shot rounds into that group of people."

Campbell told ABC 13 that the Sunday vigil was organized by a mother whose son was recently killed at home.

Sidney Williams, who witnessed the Sunday shooting, told ABC 13 that the scene erupted in chaos. "People were screaming and running to their cars," he said.