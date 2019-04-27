1 Dead, At Least 3 Injured After Shooting at Synagogue Near San Diego on Last Day of Passover

One person was killed and at least three were injured after a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue near San Diego, California, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by this incident,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody, authorities confirmed on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Mayor Steve Vaus said the shooting — which happened on the last day of Passover — is a possible hate crime “because of statements that were made when the shooter entered,” according to CNN. One of the victims, an older female, died, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said during a press conference, CNN reported. The three others who were injured — a girl and two men — were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Image zoom Chabad of Poway synagogue ABC 10 San Diego A law enforcement source told ABC News that it appeared that the suspect, who is a San Diego resident, fired more than 10 rounds. “[We were] outside in front of our house and heard about six gunshots, a pause, some yelling and then another six or seven gunshots,” neighbor Chris Folts told ABC News. Folts then called 911. Authorities said an off-duty Border Patrol agent fired at the shooter as he was fleeing the scene, Gore said. The Border Patrol agent did not hit the suspect. Update #5 @SDSheriff Bill Gore confirms one person was killed and three others were injured in the #synagogueshooting at Chabad of Poway. Our hearts go out to those affected by this incident.

19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting by @SanDiegoPD. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

We are assisting @SDSheriff with shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. One person has been detained. No known threats however in an abundance of caution, we will be providing extra patrol at places of worship. — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) April 27, 2019 Vaus told MSNBC that "we are grateful to those in the congregation there that engaged the shooter and prevented this from being a much more horrific incident."

Walter Vandivort, who lives near the synagogue, told The New York Times that he heard gunshots when he was inside his house.

According to the sheriff’s department, the Family Assistance Center at Poway High “will serve as the meeting place for synagogue goers who got separated during the shooting.”

Those who were injured were taken to Palomar Medical Center in Poway, according to police.

“Sincerest THANK YOU to our great Border Patrol Agent who stopped the shooter at the Synagogue in Poway, California. He may have been off duty but his talents for Law Enforcement weren’t!” President Donald Trump tweeted.