1 Dead, Others Injured After a Car Crash Involving a 13-Year-Old in a Stolen Vehicle: Police

A 13-year-old boy allegedly stole a car and led police on a short chase before crashing into two other vehicles, resulting in the death of a 43-year-old woman, authorities said.

The accident, which injured 10 — including the teen driver and two other juveniles — happened on Saturday afternoon, just northwest of Sacramento in Woodland, California, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities began chasing the car after an officer spotted the vehicle "driving erratically," according to police.

"The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over and then pursued the car to the intersection of College and Court Streets," the agency wrote. "The car collided with two other vehicles causing two cars to catch fire."

KCRA

KCRA-TV identified the victim as Tina Vital. She was trapped inside one of the vehicles, along with her two adult children and a 5-year-old granddaughter. One of her sons and her granddaughter were in the ICU on Saturday following the accident, ABC 10 reported.

The 13-year-old driver was taken into custody for vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading causing injuries — both felony charges. Police determined that he was driving a stolen vehicle, they said in their statement.

The department added that after the teen receives medical treatment, he will be booked into the Yolo County Juvenile Hall.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is now investigating the cause of the crash. CHP did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment.