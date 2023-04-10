1 Dead, Others Injured After a Car Crash Involving a 13-Year-Old in a Stolen Vehicle: Police

The teenager is set to be booked into the Yolo County Juvenile Hall after he receives medical treatment

By
Published on April 10, 2023 10:02 AM

A 13-year-old boy allegedly stole a car and led police on a short chase before crashing into two other vehicles, resulting in the death of a 43-year-old woman, authorities said.

The accident, which injured 10 — including the teen driver and two other juveniles — happened on Saturday afternoon, just northwest of Sacramento in Woodland, California, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities began chasing the car after an officer spotted the vehicle "driving erratically," according to police.

"The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over and then pursued the car to the intersection of College and Court Streets," the agency wrote. "The car collided with two other vehicles causing two cars to catch fire."

1 dead in Woodland wreck after teen steals family SUV, collides with 2 vehicles. https://www.kcra.com/article/woodland-crash-dead-vehicle-fire/43546111#. Credit KCRA
KCRA

KCRA-TV identified the victim as Tina Vital. She was trapped inside one of the vehicles, along with her two adult children and a 5-year-old granddaughter. One of her sons and her granddaughter were in the ICU on Saturday following the accident, ABC 10 reported.

The 13-year-old driver was taken into custody for vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading causing injuries — both felony charges. Police determined that he was driving a stolen vehicle, they said in their statement.

The department added that after the teen receives medical treatment, he will be booked into the Yolo County Juvenile Hall.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is now investigating the cause of the crash. CHP did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Related Articles
Due to the fatal crash at North Avenue and Wolfe Street, traffic in the area will be shut down for several hours
1 Dead, 5 Injured After Stolen Car Driver Slams Into Building and Causes Collapse
Thief Crashes Helicopter While Trying to Steal it from Sacramento Executive Airport
Thief Crashes Helicopter at Sacramento Airport After Losing Control Mid-Heist
Saraiah Acosta
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
1 Rider, 2 Horses Dead After Car Crashes into 3 People on Horseback on Texas Highway
Teenager and 2 Horses Dead After Car Crashes into 3 People Riding Stolen Horses on Texas Freeway
nebraska state trooper
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Nebraska Troopers on 100 MPH Car Chase After Routine Traffic Stop
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1277209632869120&ref=sharing Here's a good way to get yourself killed. Last night, Deputy Bissonnette attempted a traffic stop on a group of motorcyclists popping wheelies on Old Dixie Highway. The group accelerated, fled at high speed and continued driving recklessly, passing vehicles across solid double lines. Upon approaching North Beach Street and West Granada Boulevard, the group ignored a red light and continued fleeing from deputies. One of them took the opportunity to look back and flip off the deputies behind him, after which he entered the intersection directly into the path of an oncoming truck. Joshua Richardson survived the crash and ran away from the scene but was quickly apprehended by deputies in the area. In addition to a trip to the hospital, he's charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence and leaving the scene of a crash. He's also receiving traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no passing zone.
Fla. Motorcyclist Hit by Truck After Looking Back to 'Flip Off' Police During High-Speed Chase
Traffic on the Cotton Lane Bridge, in Goodyear Arizona, at 4:00 am, is a single Buick probably driving to work downtown
2 Dead, 11 Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes into Group of Arizona Bicyclists
Boy, 12, Is Fatally Shot by Owner of Stolen Car in Denver, Police Say
12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot After Being Found in Alleged Stolen Car in Denver
Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin
Lifelong Friends Killed by Driver of Reported Stolen Truck During Police Chase
Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Into Church Van, Leaves 3 Dead Including 10-Year-Old Girl Coming From Bible Study
Calif. Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing into Church Van, Killing 3 Coming from Bible Study
Tesla Driver Killed After Crashing into Firetruck in Calif.
Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Tesla Crashes into Firetruck on Calif. Highway
Antwineesha Burse
1-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Family Friend' Allegedly Steals His Mother's Car with Him Inside and Crashes
1 Dead, 2 Injured When Dennys Sign Falls on Car
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Denny's Sign Falls on Car in a Parking Lot: 'Wind Was a Factor,' Police Say
Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Suspect in L.A. Crash that Killed Pregnant Mom, 4 Others Was Involved in 13 Prior Wrecks: Prosecutors
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404c) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked. Helicopters were expected to transport four people to hospitals California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Driver of Tesla That Went 250 Feet Over Calif. Cliff Arrested for Attempted Murder and Child Abuse