1 Dead, 5 Injured After Stolen Car Driver Slams Into Building and Causes Collapse

At least one person is dead and 5 other people injured following a suspected stolen vehicle crash in Baltimore Wednesday night, which resulted in a building collapsing.

The crash, which police say happened around 9 p.m. local time, took place after the vehicle's driver "fled from officers" when approached, the Baltimore Police Department shared with PEOPLE.

The vehicle then collided with another by the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, which sent both cars into the building and caused the collapse.

After the collapse, a 54-year-old man was pulled from debris and pronounced dead on the scene, while five other people (all occupants of the two vehicles) were transported to local hospitals with their conditions currently unknown. The man who died was a pedestrian.

His name has not yet been released.

Baltimore firefighters and medics arrived at the scene to assist, too, as video from the scene by CBS Baltimore shows them digging through rubble as both cars appear to be totaled — one of which was covered in concrete and bricks. The rescue team also worked to stabilize the building, per CBS.

"I actually watched the car fly up the street, doing about 70," one local told CBS Baltimore. "... I'm not sure if it hit the guy actually, but it hit the building. Just a boom, it brung everybody out of their homes."

The crash is being investigated by the Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Response Team along with the Crash Team, and police say the investigation is currently ongoing. Traffic in the area was also shut down for "several hours," police shared on Twitter.

"We'll look at all the body-worn cameras and any other video to see what in fact happened that caused the vehicle to take off and cause this accident," a police official said Wednesday night, per CBS Baltimore.

