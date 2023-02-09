1 Dead, 5 Injured After Stolen Car Driver Slams Into Building and Causes Collapse

The Baltimore building collapsed as a suspected stolen car reportedly fled from authorities

Published on February 9, 2023 12:14 PM
Due to the fatal crash at North Avenue and Wolfe Street, traffic in the area will be shut down for several hours
Photo: Baltimore Police

At least one person is dead and 5 other people injured following a suspected stolen vehicle crash in Baltimore Wednesday night, which resulted in a building collapsing.

The crash, which police say happened around 9 p.m. local time, took place after the vehicle's driver "fled from officers" when approached, the Baltimore Police Department shared with PEOPLE.

The vehicle then collided with another by the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, which sent both cars into the building and caused the collapse.

After the collapse, a 54-year-old man was pulled from debris and pronounced dead on the scene, while five other people (all occupants of the two vehicles) were transported to local hospitals with their conditions currently unknown. The man who died was a pedestrian.

His name has not yet been released.

BPD on the scene of a fatal crash
Baltimore Police

Baltimore firefighters and medics arrived at the scene to assist, too, as video from the scene by CBS Baltimore shows them digging through rubble as both cars appear to be totaled — one of which was covered in concrete and bricks. The rescue team also worked to stabilize the building, per CBS.

"I actually watched the car fly up the street, doing about 70," one local told CBS Baltimore. "... I'm not sure if it hit the guy actually, but it hit the building. Just a boom, it brung everybody out of their homes."

The crash is being investigated by the Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Response Team along with the Crash Team, and police say the investigation is currently ongoing. Traffic in the area was also shut down for "several hours," police shared on Twitter.

"We'll look at all the body-worn cameras and any other video to see what in fact happened that caused the vehicle to take off and cause this accident," a police official said Wednesday night, per CBS Baltimore.

Wednesday's crash comes nearly a month after a University of Georgia football player and team staff member were killed in a car accident following the team's national championship victory celebration in January.

Devin Willock, 20, and staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, both died in the incident. They've been remembered by the school as "two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The 2021 Ford Expedition that LeCroy was driving hit two power poles and trees after it left the road, while Willock died at the scene and LeCroy later died at the hospital, police said at the time. Two other passengers sustained injuries in the crash.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach," head coach Kirby Smart said in a release. "Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

