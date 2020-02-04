Oklahoma Student Killed, 5 Others Injured After Man Plows into Cross Country Team During Practice

Max Leroy Townsend

A suburban town in Oklahoma has been left stunned after a student at Moore High School was killed and 5 others were injured when a man drove into a cross country team during practice.

The horrifying incident unfolded at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The students were training right outside of the high school when 56-year-old Max Leroy Townsend allegedly ran them over, Lewis explains.

Police allege Townsend then attempted to flee the scene and was pursued by a witness for three blocks until he rammed into another car, disabling his own vehicle.

That’s when additional officers arrived on the scene and Townsend was arrested.

The 5 injured students — identified as Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchinson and Ashton Baza by school officials — were transported to OU Medical Center, 3 of them in critical condition, Lewis explains.

Rachel Freeman has been identified as the female student who was killed.

RELATED: Young Amish Brothers Killed After Being Run Over by a Tractor-Trailer They Were Playing Under

Townsend was booked in jail and has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree and 6 counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

It is not immediately clear if Townsend has obtained legal representation.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The incident comes after Townsend’s son Cody Townsend was killed over the weekend in a car accident, Oklahoma’s News 4 and Fox 25 reported.

Moore High School Principal Mike Coyle has since released a statement on the incident.

RELATED: Six People Killed in Jersey City Shooting Incident, Including Two Suspects

“It is with great sadness and heavy heart that I share with you, there was a tragic accident this afternoon at More High School,” Coyle said in the statement obtained by Oklahoma’s News 4. “Six of our cross-country students were running on the sidewalk and were struck by a vehicle.”

“One of our students, Senior — Rachel Freeman passed away. Our other five students that were injured are receiving medical attention: Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchinson and Ashton Baza. Please keep the students, staff, and our families in your thoughts. Our sympathies are with the Freeman family during this time.”