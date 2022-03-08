1 Dead, 2 Others Critically Wounded in a Shooting Outside Iowa High School
A deadly drive-by shooting happened outside of a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.
Police said Monday afternoon that officers from Des Moines Police Department as well as the local fire department reported to East High School, where multiple shooting victims were found outside.
The three victims were teens, police said, and were hospitalized in critical condition before one, a 15-year-old male, died.
According to a press release obtained by KCCI Des Moines, rescue personnel and officials responded to several reports of gunfire at the school, with "multiple persons injured."
The release stated that the shooting appeared to originate from a passing vehicle, and potential suspects have been detained.
The two victims still in the hospital are female, ages 16 and 18, according to police.
A later update from police, per KCCI, specified that while the two female victims are students at East High School, the male victim who died was not a student.
The school and surrounding area were locked down on Monday afternoon shortly after the shooting, with residents asked to stay clear.
While the incident took place at approximately 2:48 PM local time, "students were dismissed at approximately 3:30 PM, after law enforcement gave an all clear," the Des Moines Public Schools site said.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
"I think we can all agree an event like this is everyone's worst nightmare. Tonight, hug your students and love them," East High principal Jill Versteeg said, per the site.
No classes will be held at the school on Tuesday.
The incident is at least the 13th shooting at an American campus with K-12 students this year, as seen in a CNN tally.