1 Dead, 2 Injured During Shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time, while three men — described to be in their 30s — were leaving a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said, per KTLA.

One of the men was pronounced dead, with the two others taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where they were in stable condition, the outlet reported. All three were shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred along a busy stretch where multiple witnesses observed the incident, according to Sean Kinchla, an LAPD detective.

"Hollywood always has a very heavy (police) deployment on the boulevard," Kinchla told the station.

The suspects fled in a car that was witnessed traveling northbound on Cherokee Avenue, the LAPD told KTLA.

KTLA 5/YouTube

"At this point, we're canvassing for witnesses and looking for any video that may have captured it," Kinchla said.

The LAPD did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional information.