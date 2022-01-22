1 Dead, 2 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire at Luxury Mexican Resort

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Hotel Xcaret on Friday afternoon, after a confrontation between hotel guests

One person is dead and two are hospitalized after a man opened fire at a luxury resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Hotel Xcaret on Friday afternoon, after a confrontation between hotel guests, Quintana Roo Chief of Police Lucio Hernandez Gutierrez said on social media.

The three victims were Canadian tourists, according to Gutierrez. Following the shooting, all three were transported to the hospital, where one of them died.

The condition of the other two tourists remains unclear at this time. The names of the victims have not been released.

Following the shooting, Gutierrez released photos taken from security footage showing the suspect at the resort.

Police asked anyone with information about the man's whereabouts to come forward.

The Hotel Xcaret is a luxury resort in Playa del Carmen, which is one of three resort towns located in the Yucatán Peninsula state of Quintana Roo. The other two towns located on the strip called the Riviera Maya are Cancún and Tulum.

While known for its luxurious beach resorts, the area has also made headlines over the past several months for a series of crimes. In December, a group of men on jet skis opened fire into the sky along a beach in Cancún. No one was injured in the incident.

Hotel Xcaret México shooting

Two months earlier, two tourists were killed in Tulum after being caught in crossfire between two rival gangs.

In June, Vice reported that two people were killed on a Cancún beach after a pair of assassins on a jet ski opened fire. Also in June, officials told The Associated Press that two people were killed and another was injured in another shooting on a Tulum beach.