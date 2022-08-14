1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser

The vehicle’s suspected driver was later arrested after allegedly physically assaulting his mother, who later died, according to officials

By
Published on August 14, 2022 04:14 PM
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Photo: Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP

A 24-year-old man was charged with double homicide on Sunday after allegedly driving his car through a community fundraiser in Pennsylvania, killing one person while leaving 17 others injured, multiple outlets report. The incident occurred before the suspect also allegedly assaulted his mother, who later died, according to officials.

On Saturday, a fundraiser was held at the Intoxicology Department bar for the families of 10 who died in a house fire earlier this month.

Shortly after, the Pennsylvania State Police received a report about a vehicle that drove through the crowd at the community event that took place around 6:15 p.m. in Berwick Borough, Colombia County.

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company firefighter Harold Baker is comforted at the scene in Berwick, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, after authorities said a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP

Upon arrival, the authorities discovered "numerous injuries along with one fatality," according to a release.

Following the incident, the police responded to another call relating to an assault case in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County. After arriving at the scene, the troopers found "a female [who was] deceased, and a male, who was detained by a Municipal Police Department," per the release.

The officials confirmed the man "is the suspect in both incidents," and was identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, according to ABC News, Associated Press, and CBS News.

The AP reported Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken confirmed the second slain victim was 56-year-old Rosa D. Reyes of Nescopeck, the mother of the suspect. She died after being struck by a vehicle and assaulted with a hammer, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Geisinger Hospital shared in a statement they treated more than 15 patients, including four who were in critical condition, ABC News reports.

Sura Reyes is currently being held in custody at Colombia County prison and has been denied bail pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 29. It is unclear if he has obtained a lawyer to represent him.

According to CBS News, a spokesperson for the police told the outlet that the suspect is not being investigated in connection with the deadly house fire in Nescopeck.

RELATED: Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Murders of New Hampshire Mother and Her 2 Young Sons

"This is a complete tragedy in a community where there's already been tragedy," Penn. State Police officer, Anthony Petroski told reporters in a previous news conference, per the AP. "We are going to do our job to the best of our abilities to conduct a thorough investigation not only for the families but the community members. They're already hurting."

The Pennsylvania Police did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

