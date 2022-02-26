1 Dead, 13 Injured in Shooting at Las Vegas Hookah Lounge Party
One person was killed and 13 others were injured in an early morning shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge, according to authorities.
The shooting occurred on Saturday around 3:15 a.m. local time after an altercation between two people at a party being held at the business located within the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Police Department.
The suspects allegedly exchanged gunfire, and 14 people were shot. All victims were transported to UMC and Sunrise hospitals, per Saturday's news release.
Police say one male victim was pronounced dead, and two others were listed in critical condition after the shooting. The others victims were listed in stable condition.
Video of the scene from Saturday morning showed crime tape surrounding the building where the hookah lounge is located as officers conducted their investigation.
"Our officers did an excellent job, immediately securing the scene and rendering aid, to applying tourniquets and rendering CPR," said Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau Captain Dori Koren at a news conference, per the Associated Press.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to release the deceased victim's identity.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.
"The suspects are currently outstanding, but I can assure you they will be caught," Koren said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about Saturday's shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.