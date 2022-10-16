1 Dead, 12 Injured After Car Runs Into Taco Stand in Pomona, Calif.

The driver, a 26-year-old Pomona woman, allegedly fled the scene following the collision but returned and turned herself in more than an hour, police say

By
Published on October 16, 2022 07:43 PM
1 Dead at the Scene While 12 Injured After a Car Ran Into a Food Stand in Pomona, Calif.. https://ktla.com/news/local-news/1-dead-multiple-injured-in-pomona-crash-lacofd/.
Photo: KTLA

One person was killed and 12 others were injured after a car ran into a taco stand in Pomona, California on Friday evening.

Officers discovered a deceased male after they responded to a report of a traffic collision with "severe injuries" on Friday at around 7:45 p.m., according to a news release from Pomona Police Department (PPD).

Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the deceased as Gilberto Cazares Payan, ABC7 reported. His goddaughter told the outlet that Payan was a father of four and was picking up dinner from the taco stand when the crash happened.

Reps from PPD and LAFD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, with three in critical condition, according to PPD. Two of the victims declined an ambulance against medical advice, Imy Velderrain told the Los Angeles Times.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Pomona woman, was driving eastbound on Holt Ave. when she allegedly veered into westbound lanes, plowing into a taco stand, according to PPD. She then allegedly fled the scene and officers began actively searching for her, before she returned to the scene and turned herself in more than an hour later, according to police.

Officials said the driver was taken into custody and booked into Pomona City Jail under two felony charges including vehicular manslaughter w with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in death and injury.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash, police noted. The case remains under active investigation.

