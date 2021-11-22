1 Child, 1 Adult Killed in Shooting at Colorado Springs Skate Park: 'Usually a Chill Place'

Another child is in critical condition after a gunman opened fire at Memorial Park on Saturday

Two people, including a child, have died, while another is in critical condition following a shooting at a skatepark in Colorado Springs, per authorities.

Colorado Springs police responded to a reported shooting at the northeast corner of Memorial Park on Pikes Peak Avenue around 7:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, according to a statement shared by the department on Twitter.

Officers discovered a young boy dead at the scene and two others, an adult and another child, were injured, according to KRDO. All three victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the adult ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

An anonymous 13-year-old boy told The Gazette on Sunday that the skate park where the shooting occurred is "usually a chill place."

The victims' identities will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified, according to KOAA News5.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crime at this time, per the outlet.

The CSPD Homicide and Assault Unit is currently investigating the incident, KRDO reports.

Back in May, six people were shot dead in an early morning shooting at a birthday party in Colorado Springs before the gunman turned the weapon on himself, NBC News reported.