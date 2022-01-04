"The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to deputies

​​Rapper J $tash Allegedly Killed Woman in Front of Her Children Before Turning Gun on Himself

Rapper J $tash allegedly shot and killed a woman in front of her three kids in Temple City, California, on Saturday before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities responded to reports of domestic violence around 7:14 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Inside the residence, deputies said they found a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

"The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to deputies.

The suspect has been identified as J $tash, whose legal name is Justin Joseph, a spokesperson for the sheriff's department told PEOPLE. The spokesperson did not identify the female victim.

"Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it's a murder-suicide," Lt. Derrick Alfred told KTLA.

The woman's three children, who range in age from 5 to 11, were unharmed. They were removed from the home when deputies arrives, the sheriff's department wrote in its release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

One of the woman's children called 911, according to the Associated Press. It's unclear if the call was made before or after she was shot.

Lt. Alfred told the AP that the woman had been dating J $tash for about a year, but he was not related to any of the children.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Further details were not immediately available.