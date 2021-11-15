​​'Mellow' 15-Year-Old North Carolina High School Football Player Killed in Shooting

Christian O'Neal was described by his family as a "loved and respected young man"

A 15-year-old North Carolina football player was fatally shot on Friday.

Christian O'Neal was described by his family as a "loved and respected young man."

He was killed in Greensboro on Friday night "by senseless gun violence," his aunt wrote in a GoFundMe campaign created for his funeral expenses.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. on the 3800 block of Central Avenue, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, ABC 11, and WRAL.

Christian was found at the scene, where he died from his injuries, police told the news outlets.

Details regarding the shooting were not available at the time of publication. The Greensboro Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Everybody is like, 'what in the world,'" Matilda Perry, Christian's cousin, told the News & Observer. "They can't believe it because Chris don't bother nobody."

She added, "He has always been mellow and kind of to himself."

According to the News & Observer, Christian was a a sophomore at Millbrook High School where he played football for the junior varsity team.