This Cooler Bag Can Keep Contents Frozen for an ‘Entire 8-Hour Flight,’ and It’s on Sale for Under $30

Heading to the beach this summer, but need something to keep all your drinks and snacks cool? Opt for a handy cooler bag that’s designed to do all the above — and prevent sand from invading those sandwiches.

Shop the Creative Green Life Jumbo Insulated Cooler Bag while it’s on sale at Amazon. The extra-large bag measures 21 inches by 17 inches by 8 inches, giving you plenty of space to hold up to 30 cans at a time. Thanks to a three-layer lining of thick thermal foam the cooler bag is capable of keeping items frozen for up to eight hours when it’s fully closed. Hot food also stays warm, allowing you to tote around pizza and takeout food with ease.

The cooler bag is constructed out of heavy-duty polyester fabric that can support up to 40 pounds, and it’s finished off with leak-resistant liners and heat-welded seams that thwart spills, along with a set of 10.5-inch reinforced handles, making it easy to carry. If it does get dirty inside, just wipe it clean with a cloth or toss it in the washing machine on a gentle cold cycle.

Buy It! Creative Green Life Jumbo Insulated Cooler Bag, $27.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com

Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cooler bag a five-star rating, with users calling it “spacious” and adding that it kept items frozen for an “entire eight-hour flight.” One shopper put it simply, writing, “I love how much space there is,” while another added: “Let me tell you: The food stayed frozen just as the seller describes.”

A third reviewer called the cooler bag “solid,” “sturdy,” and “well made.” Explaining that they purchased the cooler bag for a trip from New York to Ohio, they “packed it full of perishable items [and] added a few ice blocks.” Then they wrote, “After our 11-hour return trip, everything was still frozen all the food was perfect.”

Head to Amazon to get the Creative Green Life Jumbo Insulated Cooler Bag while it’s under $30.

