Cracker Barrel Customers Go TikTok Viral for Secretly Placing Photo of Themselves on Restaurant's Mantel

"Adding to the decor at Cracker Barrel," wrote TikTok user @gash.79, who goes by Darcy

Sam Burros
Published on June 13, 2023 03:40PM EDT
The interior of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant
Photo:

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A pair of Cracker Barrel customers decided their local restaurant needed some sprucing.

On Sunday, a TikTok user, @gash.79, who goes by Darcy, posted a video — which has amassed over 18 million views and over 3 million likes — that featured a harmless prank she carried out at a Cracker Barrel. 

In the now-viral clip, the user looks up at the ceiling mischievously with the caption “adding to the decor at Cracker Barrel” on the screen. 

She quickly checks her surroundings before pulling a black framed photo out from underneath the table. Darcy then casually walks up to the mantel located behind her and places the photo atop it, so the picture blends in with the surrounding decor that includes old jugs, a clock, a washboard and more pieces of Americana. 

The user then darts away from the mantel with a large grin on her face. In a later part of the video, she reveals a close-up of the hilarious photo of herself and seemingly her sister, who also joined in the silly antics. In the black frame was a black and white pic of the pair dressed for farm work holding a chicken and a pitchfork. 

Users were quick to throw support behind their harmless fun. One user wrote, "This is the best thing I’ve ever seen.” Another commenter weighed in, saying, “This is the kind of prank I can get behind!!! So cute and wholesome and nobody’s getting hurt 😊”

Some viewers shared their own experiences decorating their local establishments with one writing, “My daughter & friends stuck a pic of them in old time western attire at our local CB. It stayed there for at least 5 yrs. Highlight of [every] visit!” 

Regardless, viewers were enthralled and many other commenters were looking for updates. 

Darcy posted another video on Monday sharing her follow up visit to the Cracker Barrel in question. “On our way to see if Cracker Barrel has noticed our picture,” reads the caption ingrained on the video.

As the hostess walks Darcy and her party to the table, viewers can catch a glimpse of the photo resting on the mantel. Later in the video, she shares a selfie enthusiastically showing that the picture is “still there!” 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

This viral moment isn't the only one to get capture viewers' attention.

In the beginning of June, TikTok users flooded the platform with videos of a new salty and sweet snack combo: McFlurries from McDonald's and hash brown ice cream sandwiches.

Kelly Arvan of the account @arvanfamily, which she shares with her husband, appears to be the first user to have shared the unexpected mashup. She used McDonald’s hash browns and an Oreo McFlurry

“You know what really upsets me about McDonald’s?” Arvan asked as she spreads spoonfuls of McFlurry onto the side of a hash brown. “The fact that the cravings can hit you at any time. When you crave something from McDonald’s, nothing else goes close to it.” 

Arvan later takes a quick bite of her improvisational ice cream sandwich and joy melts across her face and she does a little dance in her seat. “You were worth waiting for,” she lovingly told the sandwich.

One commenter on the video, which has over 6.2 million views, was quick to note its similarities to another favorite fast food combo. “Come to think of it it’s the same thing as dipping fries into ice cream,” they commented. Others wanted to get a taste of the duo for themselves. 

Even the McDonald’s TikTok account from Arven’s home country of Australia weighed in with a stamp of approval. They posted a stitch with the original video, showing the brand’s social media team making their own hash brown sandwich. 

After taking bites, the voiceover stated that “it’s a yes from us” and that it’s an “11 out of 10."

