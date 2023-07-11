This Air Purifier with 18,300+ Five-Star Ratings Is Trending on Amazon — and It’s on Sale for Prime Day

Fresh flowers, beloved pets, and home-cooked meals are wonderful — until the pollen, dander, and cooking odor is lingering in the air.

If you don’t already have an air purifier, you need to check out this Amazon Prime Day deal. The Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA Air Purifier — Amazon’s best-seller in the category — is on sale during the event, which runs July 11-12.

The Coway Airmega Air Purifier can clean the air in an 874 square-foot space in just 30 minutes (rooms under 360 square feet around 12 minutes). It uses a combination of filters, including a HEPA filter, to eliminate up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.01 microns, according to the brand. That covers dander, dust, pollen, and potentially other allergens. Plus, it diminishes up to 99 percent of volatile organic compounds and odor, so smoke and food smells don’t stick around.

In auto mode, the air purifier regularly scans the air in your home and automatically adjusts the fan settings for optimal freshness. You can also set the Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA Air Purifier to eco mode, so once your air has been purified and remains purified for at least 30 minutes, it switches itself off to conserve power. If the unit detects impurities, it will switch itself back on and get to work, so you don’t have to lift a finger. Alternatively, you can use one of the three timer settings and have your air purifier run for one, four, or eight hours at a time.

This air purifier is rising in popularity too, as it also recently appeared on Amazon's Movers & Shakers home chart, which showcases the exact products Amazon shoppers are buying at the moment. Its sales rank went up 556 percent, so you’ll want to grab one for your home while you can.

The Coway Airmega Air Purifier has more than 18,300 five-star ratings, and shoppers are raving about the difference it’s made for their allergies. One reviewer, who said they and their partner suffer from seasonal allergies, wrote: “It's super quiet, efficient and for the first time in many allergy seasons neither one of us woke up with [a] stuffy nose.” Dog owners, too, have noticed a difference. Another five-star reviewer said, “This device has done wonders for our house. Both in air quality and in eliminating dog smell.”

A final shopper who unfortunately had a fishy smell filling their house, due to “sewer gas” escaping through a crack in their toilet, turned to this air purifier as a temporary fix. They wrote, “This thing is whisper quiet, and in no time at all, the fish smell in my house is gone! This buys me time to find a plumber/contractor and not feel like I'm living at Pike's Place fish market.”

With its 4.7-star rating, countless enthusiastic reviews, and best-seller status, it’s clear to see that the Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA Air Purifier makes a world of difference. Be sure to snag yours while it’s on sale before Prime Day ends. And keep scrolling to see more popular air purifiers that are discounted right now.

