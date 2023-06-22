Cousin of Sole Survivor of Tenn. Murder-Suicide That Claimed 6 Lives Says Life Will ‘Never Be The Same’

Aaron Pursley survived the attack that left his fiancé and other loved ones dead

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 02:04PM EDT
Aaron Pursley, sole survivor of a murder-suicide in Marion County, Tennessee
Aaron Pursley. Photo:

GOFUNDME

The cousin of the sole survivor of a murder-suicide in Tennessee that claimed the lives of six people, including three children, is speaking out about the tragedy — and the long road to recovery that lies ahead.

On June 15, three adults and three children were found fatally shot after an apparent murder-suicide in a burning home in Sequatchie, an unincorporated community about 30 miles west of Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the home was set on fire and added that the person they believe was responsible for the incident is among the deceased.

On Wednesday, the TBI identified those found dead as: Gary Don Barnett, 48, Regina Ann Barnett, 52, Brittnee N. Perez, 33, Vanessa Nicole Perez, 11, Lilyana Perez, 6, and Nicholas Perez, 2.

A TBI spokesperson denied to identify the shooter or the relationship between the victims, citing the ongoing investigation. However, Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette told News Channel 9 that Gary Barnett was the one who allegedly killed his estranged wife, Regina, her daughter Britnee, and Britnee's three young children before turning the gun on himself. 

A seventh person, identified by family as Aaron Pursley, survived the attack and remains hospitalized.

“Gary Barnett annihilated this entire family on the night of June 15, 2023 and Aaron’s life will never be the same,” a GoFundMe page reads.

According to the fundraiser created by Pursley’s cousin, A.J. Childress, Pursley was shot three times. A bullet went through his right hand, right shoulder and side. He suffered a collapsed lung, three broken ribs and also had surgery on his hand where he lost his middle finger.

His cousin started the GoFundMe to help with expenses while Pursley recovers as much as possible “after witnessing and surviving such a senseless act,” it states. 

Pursley's aunt, Lisa Kilgore, told News Channel 9 that her nephew was engaged to Britnee and was looking forward to starting a new life and becoming a stepfather to her three children. But now, that has all changed.

perez-siblings-062223-e9c7b293e6c74b1e9c41036faa96b4e9.jpg Vanessa Perez, Lilyana Perez and Nicholas Perez, victims of murder-suicide in Marion County, Tennessee
Vanessa Perez, 11, Lilyana Perez, 6, and Nicholas Perez, 2.

GOFUNDME

“When he tries to go to sleep, all he can replay in his mind is you know the actual shooting," Kilgore told the outlet. "He does not want to be left alone."

Though a motive for the violence remains unclear, the sheriff told News Channel 9 that police had made domestic-related visits to the home in the past. Neighbors also reportedly heard frequent arguing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In court documents cited by News Channel 9, Regina filed an order of protection against Gary and told a judge that she feared for her life in December 2022, writing she was afraid her soon to be ex-husband “will get drunk and shoot me.”

A separate GoFundMe page has also been launched to help offset funeral costs for Regina, Britnee and her three children.

Related Articles
6 dead after murder-suicide in Marion County
6 People — Including 3 Children — Dead After Murder-Suicide in Tennessee, 1 Injured
Thomas Wilson Alexander
Girl, 9, Calls Grandma Before Stepdad Allegedly Kills Her Mom in Front of Her
Akira Ross
A Woman, 24, Was Fatally Shot at a Texas Gas Station. Her Family Believes It Was Because She Was Gay
Sgt. Cory Maynard
West. Va. State Trooper Killed in Ambush, Leaving Behind Daughter & Son: 'Love for Life Was Contagious'
Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy
Artist Is Shoved into Moving N.Y.C. Subway Train in Random Attack, Now 'Instantly Paralyzed'
Layla Silvernail
2 Fla. Teenagers Killed, 1 Left Brain Dead in Separate Shootings — and Police Say Incidents May Be Connected
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
Layla Silvernail; Camille Quarles
2 Juveniles Arrested in Murders of 3 Fla. Teens, 3rd Suspect at Large: 'These Kids Had a Full Life Ahead of Them'
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, just south of Groveland, Florida, the United States Marshals, with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, captured Tahj Brewton. Brewton was arrested on his outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Third Suspect, 16, Arrested in Fla. After Killings of 3 Teens
Nabaruna Karmakar
After N.C. Engineer Is Allegedly Killed by Husband, Family Raises Money in Her Memory to Fight Gun Violence
The Covenant School shooting
Nashville Shooter Sent Alarming Messages to Ex-Teammate. Then Teammate Called Cops, Was Put on Hold During Attack
Keisha and Kelsey Morrison
N.J. Mom and Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Killed by Axe in Home, Brother-in-Law Arrested in Maryland
Raul Alexander Cuevas, Michelle Elena Luna
Man Allegedly Killed Wanted Suspect in His Mother's Murder Before He Could Be Found by Police
Oaklee Mae Snow
Missing Okla. Girl Last Seen Being Carried Out of Drug House by Mom Is Likely Found Dead in Drawer
Jennifer Yang
Minn. Mom 'Didn't Show Any Signs' of Being an Abuse Victim. Then Her Husband Killed Her in Murder-Suicide
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
9-Year-Old Boy Loses Both Parents and Younger Sister as Sole Survivor of Campground Shooting