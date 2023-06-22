Cousin of Sole Survivor of Tenn. Murder-Suicide That Claimed 6 Lives Says Life Will ‘Never Be The Same’

The cousin of the sole survivor of a murder-suicide in Tennessee that claimed the lives of six people, including three children, is speaking out about the tragedy — and the long road to recovery that lies ahead.

On June 15, three adults and three children were found fatally shot after an apparent murder-suicide in a burning home in Sequatchie, an unincorporated community about 30 miles west of Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the home was set on fire and added that the person they believe was responsible for the incident is among the deceased.

On Wednesday, the TBI identified those found dead as: Gary Don Barnett, 48, Regina Ann Barnett, 52, Brittnee N. Perez, 33, Vanessa Nicole Perez, 11, Lilyana Perez, 6, and Nicholas Perez, 2.

A TBI spokesperson denied to identify the shooter or the relationship between the victims, citing the ongoing investigation. However, Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette told News Channel 9 that Gary Barnett was the one who allegedly killed his estranged wife, Regina, her daughter Britnee, and Britnee's three young children before turning the gun on himself.

A seventh person, identified by family as Aaron Pursley, survived the attack and remains hospitalized.

“Gary Barnett annihilated this entire family on the night of June 15, 2023 and Aaron’s life will never be the same,” a GoFundMe page reads.

According to the fundraiser created by Pursley’s cousin, A.J. Childress, Pursley was shot three times. A bullet went through his right hand, right shoulder and side. He suffered a collapsed lung, three broken ribs and also had surgery on his hand where he lost his middle finger.

His cousin started the GoFundMe to help with expenses while Pursley recovers as much as possible “after witnessing and surviving such a senseless act,” it states.

Pursley's aunt, Lisa Kilgore, told News Channel 9 that her nephew was engaged to Britnee and was looking forward to starting a new life and becoming a stepfather to her three children. But now, that has all changed.

Vanessa Perez, 11, Lilyana Perez, 6, and Nicholas Perez, 2. GOFUNDME

“When he tries to go to sleep, all he can replay in his mind is you know the actual shooting," Kilgore told the outlet. "He does not want to be left alone."

Though a motive for the violence remains unclear, the sheriff told News Channel 9 that police had made domestic-related visits to the home in the past. Neighbors also reportedly heard frequent arguing.

In court documents cited by News Channel 9, Regina filed an order of protection against Gary and told a judge that she feared for her life in December 2022, writing she was afraid her soon to be ex-husband “will get drunk and shoot me.”

A separate GoFundMe page has also been launched to help offset funeral costs for Regina, Britnee and her three children.

