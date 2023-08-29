Courtney Stodden Feels 'Immense Excitement' and Is Planning 'Boss Moves' as They Celebrate Turning 29

Courtney Stodden is celebrating another trip around the sun!

As Stodden turned 29 on Tuesday, the Celebrity Big Brother alum shared that they were “feeling free” alongside an Instagram reel of them jumping on their sofa and kissing their pup.

“28, I needed you 🥹You pushed me to become a stronger woman,” they said. “Ringing in 29 with fierce independence in my own place, on my own - for the first time in my life. I have so much gratitude in my soul and immense excitement for what’s to come.”

Stodden, who is non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, continued, “I’m going to wrap up the decade of my twenties with boss moves only and additions that make ME happy 😉🤓🎈”

The reality star concluded the post with a series of hashtags, including #Healing, #Meditation, #HealingJourney and #MentalHealthAwareness.

Stodden also shared a throwback photo with a message to their younger self, writing, “I will continue to make you proud, little Courtney. Happy birthday to my inner child 🎈💖 #29 #innerchild #healing #birthday”

The milestone comes less than a month after PEOPLE confirmed Stodden ended their engagement to filmmaker Chris Sheng. While they did not publicly speak out on their relationship status at the time, the model's rep addressed the matter in a statement to Page Six.

“Courtney is now a single woman,” their rep said. “She is looking forward to telling her story.”

Stodden got engaged to Sheng in 2021. "I said yes ... OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful," they wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Sheng’s engagement post has also been deleted, though he noted in the caption how “blessed and fortunate” he was at the time.

Chris Sheng and Courtney Stodden. Emma McIntyre/Getty

“We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime,” he wrote. “For the first time we're both experiencing unconditional love.”

Stodden was previously married to Doug Hutchinson. The former couple controversially tied the knot in 2011 when Stodden was just 16 and Hutchinson was 51. After years of being in an on-again, off-again relationship, the pair split in 2016 and formally divorced in 2020.

Stodden's former relationship with Hutchinson, 63, has since given her a different outlook on love and dating. Of ending the relationship, Stodden previously wrote on Instagram: “I've felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place."

The actor is currently writing a memoir about their relationship with Hutchinson.