Courteney Cox Reveals She Has 'Secret' Messy Closet — Just Like Her 'Friends' Character Monica

The actress's character on "Friends," Monica Geller, had a similar "secret" messy closet on the show

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Courteney Cox. Photo:

Courteney Cox Instagram

Courteney Cox is revealing her “secret” messy closet — just like Monica Geller's!

In an Instagram video posted Sunday, the Friends alum, 59, told her followers that she wanted to show them her dining room. However, the man behind the camera had other plans.

Following her into the dining room at first, the cameraman got distracted after seeing a slightly opened sliding door. “Oh wait, what’s in here?” he asked.

After Cox’s friend opened the door to showcase a room filled with piled-up boxes, duvets and other items, the actress quickly tried to close the door and block the camera. “Oh my gosh, nothing! Max, nothing. Please, Max, stop! That’s not funny. Seriously, don’t film it,” Cox jokingly exclaimed.

“Erase the footage now, okay?” she added as the view of the camera turned black.

In a classic scene from Friends' eighth season, Monica tried to hide her untidy closet from Chandler (Matthew Perry). However, after Chandler asks to add his things inside, Monica becomes worried that he will mess up the space.

“Come on … we all have one 😳🫢🤫 #secretcloset #monica”, Cox captioned her video.

Many of the actress's followers took notice of the Friends reference. Wrote on in a comment, " 'Hehe you’re messy' (cue Chandler Bing laugh face) 😆."

“*In Chandler’s voice*, ‘You’re messy’ 😂,” a second added while a third fan joked, “Don’t expose her Monica closet."

Courteney Cox's closet.

Courteney Cox Instagram

The Scream VI actress launched her fragrance-infused home-care line, Homecourt, in January 2022. At the event, Cox was joined by many of her friends, including actresses Sarah Paulson, Molly Shannon and Jennifer Aniston.

“Celebrating CC and the latest @homecourt launch.” Aniston, 54, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “SO proud of you.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Cox revealed in January 2022 that she was inspired to launch Homecourt during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people spent a lot of time at home.

"I was like, 'Why not make your home as important as you would yourself, your body, your face?'" she told PEOPLE during the product launch. "So we decided to create a room spray, which is coming out later, a counter spray, dish soap, hand soap and hand lotion."

