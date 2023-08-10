Courteney Cox Curates Furniture Sale Featuring Favorite Pieces from Her Own Home: 'Design Is My Passion' (Exclusive)

Courteney Cox is letting go of some treasures, and they could be yours!

The Friends star, 59, has curated a private sale of more than 150 pieces for the online vintage marketplace Chairish, featuring furniture and decor pieces from her own home as well as favorites finds she discovered on the site.

Any pieces on offer from her private collection, she tells PEOPLE, have "lived in my home at one point or another, so it’s all personal to me,"

Cox's sale is set go live at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 10, with an assortment of furniture, art, lamps, decorative throw pillows, coffee table books, vases and more at a wide range of price points. Highlights include a mid-century modern Swedish abstract oil painting titled "Coastal Musing" ($1,480), a vintage 1930s “Skoga” pine wood dining table by Axel Einar Hjorth ($36,306) and an abstract female sculpture ($350) that Cox purchased during her travels.

"Design is my passion and I have an ever-changing style," she says. "I love the idea, for myself and others, to have access to buy unique items and pieces that have a history."



Courteney Cox is selling a Lucca leather-top metal console on Chairish. Courtesy Image

The Scream VI star is also selling a Lucca leather-top metal console table ($5,000), a custom-made linen swivel lounge chair ($1,240), a 1930s Arne Bang stoneware lamp ($5,154), and a pair of 1960s Arne Norell Sirocco rosewood green leather safari chairs ($9,136). On the more budget-conscious end of the spectrum is a vintage silver standing candy dish ($74).

Courteney Cox's Chairish sale includes a vintage silver standing candy dish. Courtesy Image

Courteney Cox is selling a mid-century black metal floor lamp. Courtesy Image

Cox tells PEOPLE she was already a "huge fan" of Chairish. "You can find things on there that are a fraction of the price offered elsewhere," she says, noting that she likes to declutter and downsize her belongings from time to time to keep things fresh. "I’m always parting ways with my furniture and my clothes. I love cleaning out my storage, even if I look back in regret."

When it came to putting together the collection of items for her sale, Cox says she was aiming for an "eclectic" vibe. "It's a mix of many different phases of my style," she explains.



Courteney Cox's Chairish sale goes live on Aug. 10. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

In a chat with Chairish, Cox offered more insight into how she prefers to design her personal spaces. "I’m not a minimalist," she said. "I like my home to feel inviting and cozy."

She said she likes to mix old and new — "as long as it speaks to me." When it comes to vintage treasures, she has a particular passion for 20th century Scandinavian, Italian, French and Belgian pieces.

Above all, she wants guests who visit her home to "feel comfortable, relaxed, nourished and welcomed," she says.

Cox's Chairish sale comes on the heels of another exciting launch for the actress.

On Thursday, she hosted an event celebrating a new limited edition collection from her fragrance-infused home-care product brand, Homecourt — and one of her famous Friends came out to support her.

Jennifer Aniston attended the soirée and shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her and Cox — along with fellow actresses Sarah Paulson and Molly Shannon and several others — posing together.

“Celebrating CC and the latest @homecourt launch,” Aniston wrote in the post's caption, adding orange and basil emojis as a nod to the new fragrance. “SO proud of you 🥰,” she said.



Cox first launched Homecourt in January 2022, and told PEOPLE at the time that she was inspired to start it because people were spending so much time at home following the pandemic.

"You find yourself at home so much now that I was like, 'Why not make your home as important as you would yourself, your body, your face?'" she said at the time. "So we decided to create a room spray, which is coming out later, a counter spray, dish soap, hand soap and hand lotion."

Shop Courteney Cox's Chairish sale beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 10,