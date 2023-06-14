Courteney Cox Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Coco's 19th Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'I Love You'

The 'Friends' star is wishing her not-so-little girl a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 11:18AM EDT
courteney cox and coco
Photo:

Courteney Cox/Instagram

Courteney Cox is showering her daughter with love on her special day.

On Tuesday, the Friends star, 58, celebrated daughter Coco's 19th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, featuring a selfie of the mother-daughter duo.

In the picture, Cox and Coco smile cheek-to-cheek as the actress puts her arm around her daughter.

"Happy Birthday Cocolicious! I love you and your sweet, caring, sensitive, spicy, original, salty, witty, beautiful heart. ♥️♥️♥️," Cox captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Coco's dad David Arquette also wished his daughter a happy birthday with a throwback photo on his Instagram Story.

The cute shot shows the 51-year-old smiling with a then-little Coco, who was dressed up like Ariel from The Little Mermaid, complete with a long red wig.

"Happy Birthday @cocoarquette_ I love you," the actor wrote.

David Arquette wishes daughter Coco happy birthday.

David Arquette/Instagram

Cox recently shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she thinks her daughter will pursue her love of musical theater after taking a gap year, noting, "She's good. She's done plays since she was in kindergarten, probably 33 musical theater plays."

"So she's going into the family business," Kelly Ripa joked.

"I don't sing. Don't go too far into the family part," Cox laughed in reply.

Related Articles
Courteney Cox and Coco
Coco Turns 16! Courteney Cox Shares Sweet Throwback Video to Celebrate Her Daughter's Birthday
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Shares ‘Little Mermaid’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos: ‘More Sea Witch Goodness’
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox at the premiere of "Screm VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City
Courteney Cox Thinks Daughter Coco Will Explore Musical Theater After Her Gap Year: 'She's Good'
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox ; David Arquette and daughter Coco Arquette
All About Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox Poses with Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony — See the Photo!
Courteney Cox and David Arquette arrive at the world premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Scream 4" presented by AXE Shower at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
David Arquette Admits It Was 'Difficult' Dealing with Ex-Wife Courteney Cox's 'Friends' Fame
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Looks All Grown Up as She Joins Mom at 'Scream VI' Premiere: Photo
Courteney Cox wishes Daughter Coco a Happy 18th Birthday
Courteney Cox Celebrates Daughter Coco's 18th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'Proud to Be Your Mom'
Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette
Courteney Cox Says Having Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 'Meant the World'
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Landon Barker, Charli D'Amelio
Landon Barker Celebrates Charli D'Amelio's 19th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'You Have Changed My Life'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Daughter Zoie's 15th Birthday with Dinner Outing at Nobu with Friends
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's Relationship Timeline
coco-arquette-16-2000.jpg
Every Time Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette's Mother-Daughter Bond Melted Our Hearts
Catherine Zeta-Jones, carys douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys' 20th Birthday with Sweet Videos
Am I slaying this right?
Courteney Cox Transforms into 'Gen Z Girl' in Playful Video: 'Am I Slaying This Right?'