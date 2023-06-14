Courteney Cox Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Coco's 19th Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'I Love You'

Courteney Cox is showering her daughter with love on her special day.

On Tuesday, the Friends star, 58, celebrated daughter Coco's 19th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, featuring a selfie of the mother-daughter duo.

In the picture, Cox and Coco smile cheek-to-cheek as the actress puts her arm around her daughter.

"Happy Birthday Cocolicious! I love you and your sweet, caring, sensitive, spicy, original, salty, witty, beautiful heart. ♥️♥️♥️," Cox captioned the post.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Coco's dad David Arquette also wished his daughter a happy birthday with a throwback photo on his Instagram Story.

The cute shot shows the 51-year-old smiling with a then-little Coco, who was dressed up like Ariel from The Little Mermaid, complete with a long red wig.

"Happy Birthday @cocoarquette_ I love you," the actor wrote.



David Arquette/Instagram

Cox recently shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she thinks her daughter will pursue her love of musical theater after taking a gap year, noting, "She's good. She's done plays since she was in kindergarten, probably 33 musical theater plays."

"So she's going into the family business," Kelly Ripa joked.

"I don't sing. Don't go too far into the family part," Cox laughed in reply.

