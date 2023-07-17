Courteney Cox Is Blown Away by the Results of the TikTok Aging Filter: 'How Many More Years Is This?'

Courteney Cox is shocked by what her future could look like.

On Sunday, the actress, 59, became the latest celebrity to try out TikTok’s viral aging filter and share the results on social media.

In the video, posted on her TikTok and Instagram, Cox displayed her older-looking face, complete with eye bags and wrinkles, alongside her current look. “Woah! How many more years is this?” she asked the camera.

A voice off-screen then replied, “Two.”

“Two? Oh f---,” a shocked Cox responded as the video cut out before could share the expletive.

“Stay in the moment!” the actress captioned the clip.



Although Cox was less than impressed with her appearance with her filter, her millions of followers were quick to reassure the Friends star.

“You will always be beautiful no matter what,” wrote one, while a second added, “Gorgeous as always Courteney 💓.”



In March, the Scream VI star opened up about aging and her history with facial fillers in a new Gloss Angeles podcast episode.

Discussing what it was like aging with filler and how she feels about the work she had done when she was younger, Cox said, “Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself.”

She continued, "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older."

She added that fillers remain her biggest beauty regret and that when she looks at old pictures of herself, she's astonished. "I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it,” she said.

The actress was shocked by the results of the filter. Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

Cox's attempt at the aging filter comes after Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, 10, and Hailey Bieber all shared their results from the app last week.

Shaking her head as saw the results for the first time, Jenner, 25, told the camera in a video posted on TikTok, “I don’t like it.” She then pushed her hair back and added, “I don’t like it at all.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As well as wrinkles, the viral filter showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder with bags under her eyes and thinner lips.

