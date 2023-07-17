Courteney Cox Is Blown Away by the Results of the TikTok Aging Filter: 'How Many More Years Is This?'

The actress urged her followers to "stay in the moment" as she shared the shocking results of the filter on social media

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Courteney Cox Gets Shocked By Results of TikTok Aging App: 'How Many More Years Is This?
Courteney Cox tries out the TikTok aging app. Photo:

Courtney Cox/TikTok

Courteney Cox is shocked by what her future could look like. 

On Sunday, the actress, 59, became the latest celebrity to try out TikTok’s viral aging filter and share the results on social media. 

In the video, posted on her TikTok and Instagram, Cox displayed her older-looking face, complete with eye bags and wrinkles, alongside her current look. “Woah! How many more years is this?” she asked the camera. 

A voice off-screen then replied, “Two.”

“Two? Oh f---,” a shocked Cox responded as the video cut out before could share the expletive.

“Stay in the moment!” the actress captioned the clip. 

Although Cox was less than impressed with her appearance with her filter, her millions of followers were quick to reassure the Friends star. 

“You will always be beautiful no matter what,” wrote one, while a second added, “Gorgeous as always Courteney 💓.” 

In March, the Scream VI star opened up about aging and her history with facial fillers in a new Gloss Angeles podcast episode.

Discussing what it was like aging with filler and how she feels about the work she had done when she was younger, Cox said, “Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself.”

She continued, "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older."

She added that fillers remain her biggest beauty regret and that when she looks at old pictures of herself, she's astonished. "I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it,” she said. 

Courteney Cox attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City.
The actress was shocked by the results of the filter.

Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

Cox's attempt at the aging filter comes after Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, 10, and Hailey Bieber all shared their results from the app last week.

Shaking her head as saw the results for the first time, Jenner, 25, told the camera in a video posted on TikTok, “I don’t like it.” She then pushed her hair back and added, “I don’t like it at all.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As well as wrinkles, the viral filter showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder with bags under her eyes and thinner lips.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels.
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels
Nina Dobrev Shares Hilarious Bedhead TikTok and Jokes That Her New Bangs Were a Mistake
Nina Dobrev Shares Hilarious Bedhead TikTok and Jokes That Her New Bangs Were a ‘Mistake’: Watch
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Anniversary Celebrated with a Romantic Dinner in Santa Monica.
Jennifer Lopez Wears White Minidress for Dinner with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: Which Barbie is She?
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: ‘We Tried Some Fun Looks'
Nick Jonas Helps Wife Priyanka Chopra Take Down Hair After Wimbledon Date: ‘Ponytails Are Complicated’
Nick Jonas Helps Wife Priyanka Chopra Take Down Hair After Wimbledon Date: ‘Ponytails Are Complicated’
Kim Kardashian, North
Kim Kardashian and North West Use TikTok Aging Filter: 'I Look Gorgeous'
Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield 'The Real Housewives of New York City' TV series season 14 premiere
The New Cast of 'Real Housewives of New York' Reveal Whose Wardrobe They’d Want to Steal (Exclusive)
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with Her Giant Leg Tattoo
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with a Giant Leg Tattoo: ‘Girl w the Dragon Tattoo Era’
ctress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Margot Robbie Kept Her Skin Barbie-Perfect Using 2 Things That You Already Have in Your Kitchen
Stella Banderas bikini pic
Melanie Griffith’s Lookalike Daughter Stella Shares Fun Bikini Snap on Instagram — See the Pic!
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera Caps Off the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour with the Sweetest Look — That You Have to See from the Back
Golden Retriever Throws Adorable Tantrum About Leaving Brewery, and the Dog's Owner Handles it Perfectly
Golden Retriever's Adorable Tantrum Over Leaving Brewery Goes Viral — Watch!
Hailey Bieber Says She Looks âExactly Like My Nanaâ After Using TikTok Aging Filter: âItâs Giving My Nanaâs Twinâ
Hailey Bieber Says She Looks ‘Exactly Like My Nana’ After Using TikTok Aging Filter: ‘It’s Giving My Nana’s Twin’
Katy Perry departs the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London
Katy Perry Wears Double Denim on Date Night with Orlando Bloom in London
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why Sheâs Single and is Shocked by âRudeâ Responseâ: âYou Have Bad Tasteâ
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why She's Single and Is Shocked by 'Rude' Response': 'You Have Bad Taste'
Lori Harvey and Quavo
Lori Harvey Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Quavo After They’re Spotted at Same Restaurant