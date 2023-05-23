Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison

Beverly and Wallace Fountain were convicted of three counts of aggravated assault

By
Published on May 23, 2023 03:35 PM
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Wallace and Beverly Fountain. Photo:

Leon County Jail

A White couple who shot at a Black man and his young son while they were dropping off a moving truck were convicted of three counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to nearly three years in prison, according to a news release from authorities in Florida.

Jail records indicate Beverly and Wallace Fountain of Tallahassee, Fla., are in custody.

The couple pleaded no contest to the charges, and a judge adjudicated them guilty and sentenced them to 33 months behind bars, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

According to the outlet, in August 2020, the Fountains were surveilling a strip mall they owned because of vandalism and thefts they said had been happening.

While Charles McMillon, Jr., and his then-10-year-old were returning a U-Haul truck to the strip mall, the couple fired shots at the father and son.

The outlet reports the McMillons managed to escape physically unharmed, but were deeply shaken by the violent incident.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the McMillon’s attorney, Charles Gee, “the sentencing of the Fountains has provided the family with a sense of closure after enduring such a harrowing experience,” a news release reads.

“The family is grateful that justice has been served, and they hope that their story can serve as a reminder of the importance of seeking justice for victims and their families,” it continues.

As convicted felons, the Fountains “will never be able to possess a firearm, bringing a measure of justice to the family and to the community at large," states the release.

According to the Democrat, the Fountains plan to appeal.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

Related Articles
alligator in grass
23-Year-Old Man Loses an Arm After Being Attacked by Alligator Near Pond Outside Florida Bar
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
NAACP Issues Florida Travel Advisory, Calls State 'Openly Hostile' to People of Color, LGBTQ+ Individuals
Utah Man Confesses to Murder of Wife and Her Parents Near Salt Lake City
Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City
62 year old murder case solved
After His Dad Was Murdered 62 Years Ago, a Son Helps ID the Killer: His Stepmother
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub
152 King Street in Wallace, Idaho https://www.google.com/maps/place/152+King+St,+Wallace,+ID+83873/@47.4688045,-115.9332567,3a,45y,280.16h,90.17t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sq3AbqdCWn9ruKp9R1SaM0g!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m7!3m6!1s0x53605878e1183bdb:0xf93a358055831019!8m2!3d47.4688451!4d-115.9336836!10e5!16s%2Fg%2F11cpmb26pq
Pregnant Woman and Her Toddler Fatally Shot in What Authorities Believe to be a Murder-Suicide
Kayla Unbehaun
Ill. Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip & Dad Have 'Long Journey of Healing' After 6 Years Apart
Parth Gandhi; Om Moses Gandhi
Utah Doctor Specializing in Psychedelics Kills 16-Year-Old Son in Murder-Suicide Amid Custody Dispute