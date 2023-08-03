Calif. Couple Renews Vows from Their Hospital Beds After 66 Years of Marriage: 'Enduring Love'

During the "unforgettable ceremony," the couple, both in their 90s, renewed their vows at St. John’s Regional Medical Center

By
Published on August 3, 2023 04:40PM EDT

After more than six decades of marriage, a California couple renewed their vows while they were both hospitalized.

Jesse Cirino, 91, and wife Mary Lou Cirino, 92, were admitted separately to Dignity Health – St. John’s Regional Medical Center in July, according to the Ventura County Star.

Jesse was having heart procedures, while his wife was dealing with severe abdominal pain, per the Star and ABC affiliate KABC-TV

But despite being treated at the same hospital, the Oxnard couple was kept on separate floors.

The day after she was admitted, hospital staff brought her to her husband’s room, where they saw the couple's connection, according to KABC-TV.

Then administrators asked if the pair would be interested in committing to each other all over again, and the rest was history, per the Star.

And on July 27, the couple renewed their wedding vows after 66 years of marriage, the hospital wrote in a Facebook post about the "unforgettable ceremony."

"Today, our staff helped make a remarkable reunion happen," the hospital added. "Thank you to each member of the St. John's family that made this incredible moment a reality."

The couple’s four daughters and two grandchildren attended the special ceremony, and respiratory therapist Mike Barnard served as best man, according to the Star.

"It's love at its purest, and it's an enduring love," Valeri told KABC-TV.

"We've had our ups and downs,” Jesse told the outlet. “But that's what makes a marriage last a long time."

Added his wife, "Something happens and it clicks, and it turns to deep, strong love."

