Former Dairy Queen Coworkers Get Married After Meeting on the Job: See the Photos! (Exclusive)

Zach and Elizabeth Collins first met after he was tasked with showing her how to make a Dilly Bar on her first day of work at Dairy Queen

By
and Emily Strohm
Published on June 10, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Elizabeth & Zach Wedding, Dairy Queen
Photo:

Lindsey Zern Photography

It's an ice cream "I do!"

When Elizabeth Collins showed up for her first day of work at Dairy Queen in 2009, she had no idea she was about to meet her future husband Zach.

"When she first came in, I was like, 'Oh, this is a pretty cute girl,'" recalls Zach. "I was glad that they kind of left me in charge of showing her the ropes and making Dilly Bars."

At the time, "I think I was just trying to survive and learn how to do the job," recalls Elizabeth, but that would soon change.

On May 14, the couple celebrated their one year wedding anniversary. "One thing I can always say about Zach is that he has been one of my best friends since I met him in high school," Elizabeth tells PEOPLE exclusively. "And that continues."

Elizabeth & Zach Wedding, Dairy Queen

Lindsey Zern Photography

During their early blizzard-making days, neither was interested in a romance since they were preparing to go off to different colleges. Even when the duo was reassigned to work at different DQ restaurants, they remained friends

"The flirtation might have kicked up a notch," jokes Elizabeth. "I definitely think that there was always something there that we ignored for a very long time."

After graduation, Elizabeth moved to Washington, D.C., while Zach lived in North Carolina, but the pair stayed in touch. One day, Elizabeth called Zach and asked if he wanted to go on a date. From there, they dated long-distance before Elizabeth relocated to North Carolina during the pandemic.

Dairy Queen Wedding, Elizabeth & Zach Wedding

Elizabeth & Zach Collins

"The long distance was really challenging for about a year or so," says Zach. "On the weekends, Elizabeth or myself would drive to D.C. or North Carolina or vice versa."

On March 6, 2021, Zach popped the question to his bride at a place that's always been special to the couple.

"It took place at a small park close to where me and Elizabeth would hang out in high school," he says. "She was actually the one that showed me where the place was. I didn't know it even existed."

When the duo began planning their nuptials, they decided to exchange vows at the same place where they got engaged.

As for the wedding itself, making Dairy Queen a part of the festivities only felt right.

"Everyone knows that Dairy Queen is how we met," she says. "We'd been friends for a decade before we started dating, but it has always been our common tie. And our old manager, Gwen, who still works at the Dairy Queen in our hometown, she even made all of the Dilly Bars for our guests, so it was a very special thing. We knew we wanted  to incorporate [DQ] in the wedding day."

At the reception the pair hung a sign over the Dilly Bar display with a throwback photo of the couple at work. "Everyone thought it was a really cute," she says. "And Dilly Bars are very portable, so they were all over the place on the dance floor. People were able to just  continue partying, which was fun."

Following their wedding, the official Dairy Queen Instagram account shared a clip of Zach reading his vows to Elizabeth — and of course, he included a nod to their ice cream love story.

"I am so blessed and I'm thankful I was the lucky guy to teach you how to make a perfect Dilly Bar," he said.

Adds Elizabeth: "Everybody has a special love story. Everyone had that one person from that time where they were in love. I think for Zach and I, it's very cute that the Dairy Queen franchise cares about our story. "

To this day, the couple still hits up their favorite spot every other week.

"We probably have $300 worth of Dairy Queen gift cards," says Elizabeth. "It's the number one gift people give us for Easter, Valentine's Day or our anniversary. We have a ton of them and I'm a very big sweets person. It's is still very much part of our lives."

Related Articles
Leigh-Anne Pinnock engaged
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Marries Soccer Player Andre Gray: 'The Most Incredible Wedding'
Jenna Jameson Jessi Lawless
Jenna Jameson on Marriage to Wife Jessi Lawless: 'She Grounds Me and I Set a Fire Under Her A--' (Exclusive)
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS wedding
Jenna Jameson Opens Up About Late Father After Marrying Wife Jessi Lawless: 'He Always Told Me I Was Gay'
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre's Wedding
Broadway's 'Little Mermaid' Star Sierra Boggess Is Married! See All the 'Fairytale' Wedding Photos (Exclusive)
I was heartbroken when I saw my wedding photos â a decade later, I fixed them What I refer to today as âour wedding pictureâ is actually fake, but I love it anyway. Courtesy Liz Brown
Bride Takes 'Do-Over' Photos Ten Years After Wedding Because Photographer 'Forgot' Her Portrait With Groom
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1Jk4uuamz/. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Has 'Had It' with Her Kids When They Do This on the Phone with Her
Mom and Her Six Daughters Go Viral After Going Out To Dinner in Wedding Dresses
Mom and Her Six Daughters Go Viral After Wearing Wedding Dresses Out to Dinner: ‘Ridiculously Fun!’
Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons
Gail Simmons Is 'Sad' Padma Lakshmi Is Leaving 'Top Chef' but Excited for the 'Show-stopping' Finale (Exclusive)
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS WEDDING
Jenna Jameson Marries Girlfriend Jessi Lawless: 'I Found the Person I Should Have Always Been With'
Jeff Garlin
'The Goldbergs' Alum Jeff Garlin Used 'Power and Status to Intimidate and Demean' Colleagues: New Book
Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart in âDreamyâ Italian Wedding
Andi Dorfman's Italian Wedding Was a Fairy Tale: See the Gorgeous Photos
Jordyn Wieber Chris Brooks wedding and olympics
Olympians Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks Marry in 'Old Hollywood Glam' Wedding: All the Photos (Exclusive)
McFlurry Hashbrowns tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@arvanfamily/video/7235455338814737666?embed_source=71223856%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_blank&refer=embed&referer_url=www.delish.com%2Ffood-news%2Fa44068016%2Fmcdonalds-hashbrowns-mcflurry-hack%2F&referer_video_id=7235455338814737666
McDonald’s Fans Are Making Ice Cream Sandwiches with Hash Browns and a McFlurry
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance-Roberts
Beanie Feldstein's Wedding Cake Was ‘Absolute Heaven' — All the Delicious Details from Her Big Day
Padma Lakshmi attends the Full BloomThe 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minha
Padma Lakshmi Announces She’s Leaving ‘Top Chef’ After 17 Years: 'Time to Move On'
Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Earrings at Jordan Royal Wedding in a Personal First