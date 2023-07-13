A California couple saved the day of a mother duck in distress.

As they recounted in a pair of TikTok videos, Crystal Guinnane and her husband Gary were driving to get lunch in their hometown of Manteca on Saturday when they spotted a female duck standing by a storm drain grate on the side of the road, quacking and looking "visibly distressed."

Crystal's mom instincts immediately kicked in. "My mama heart told me something was wrong, and I had a feeling that she had lost her babies in the storm drain," she wrote in the caption of the first video.

Crystal, who has a 6-year-old son, continued, "We pulled over and my husband looked down the grate and noticed that there were babies trying to jump out. He pulled the grate off and climbed into the storm drain."

The accompanying video footage shows Gary deep in the drain, bringing the ducklings up to their worried mother one by one. According to Crystal, there were nine baby birds in all, but one of the ducklings had died before the couple arrived. "We were able to save all eight of them," she wrote.

The second TikTok video captured the heartwarming feathered family reunion.

"Here is the reunion of the mama duck with her baby ducks," Crystal explains in the clip as the camera pans over a small pond where the ducklings are happily swimming alongside their mother.

Unfortunately, a sad update followed this reunion. "There's only seven in the pond when we saved eight," Crystal shared in the TikTok's caption. "But unfortunately, on our way back to the truck from lunch, we found one ran over in the parking lot."

The day after the rescue, Crystal told McClatchy News that she and her husband were surprised to encounter ducklings in July. "We live by Bass Pro Shop, and they have a big lake in front," she said. "We go there often, and every spring, there's ducklings, so we always go see them. We weren't expecting babies in the summer."

Crystal told the news outlet she and Gary will now be checking every grate they encounter in the future for lost ducklings — just in case.

The couple has received a flood of comments on TikTok, praising them for their good deed.

"Not all heroes wear capes," wrote one person, while another said, "This made me believe in humanity again."



"You two are such good people. Thank you for saving those poor babies," commented another.