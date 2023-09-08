Couple Gets Engaged as Sam Smith Performs ‘Stay with Me’ During Gloria the Tour: 'Beautiful'

The Grammy-winning musician celebrated the couple's milestone on Instagram

Published on September 8, 2023 06:37PM EDT
Sam Smith abruptly cancelled show at AO Arena
Sam Smith. Photo:

Kristy Sparow/Getty

Two Sam Smith concertgoers had a new relationship status at the end of the musician's show.

In footage captured by another audience member, a couple is seen getting engaged while Smith performed their hit "Stay with Me."

The clip showed the couple wearing identical t-shirts, with the man getting on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend with an engagement ring. 

As the five-time Grammy winner, 31, continued with the song’s chorus, the woman then embraced her new fiancé. Nearby fans cheered and filmed the couple, as seen in the recording published on Smith’s official Instagram account. 

In Smith’s video post, they captioned the emotional engagement with “BEAUTIFUL.”

Smith’s performance was a part of their current international Gloria the Tour, which follows the singer’s fourth studio album of the same name. They performed at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

Smith’s third tour began on April 12 at Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. However, a month later, they had to pause the tour for a month due to vocal rest.

On May 24, in Manchester, England, the singer abruptly left the stage after performing four songs. Smith posted on Instagram the next day, explaining, “I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have traveled across Europe and had such incredible shows.”

Smith continued in the Instagram Story, “During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the song but into the fourth song I could feel something really wrong.” 

The “Unholy” singer decided to take time for vocal rest following their Manchester performance. As a result, they canceled a handful of shows around the globe, including performances in Glasgow, Scotland; Birmingham, England; Tel Aviv, Israel; Warsaw, Poland and Bucharest, Romania.

Gloria the Tour continues with its North American leg through Sept. 15, before Smith heads to Australia and New Zealand from Oct. 28  through Nov. 11, for the musician’s final shows.

