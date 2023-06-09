Couple Finds Stash of 1 Million Pennies While Cleaning Out L.A. Home: ‘They Kept Everything’

A California realtor and his wife got the surprise of a lifetime when they were cleaning out her father’s former home, but cashing in has proven complicated

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 9, 2023 03:43PM EDT
Pile of pennies
Pennies. Photo:

Getty

A California realtor and his wife got the surprise of a lifetime when they were cleaning out her father’s former home in Los Angeles.

John and Elizabeth Reyes uncovered a hidden stash of more than 1 million pennies in the crawlspace deep in the basement last year, according to CW station KTLA. Elizabeth’s father and uncle lived in the home, which was built in the early 1900s and is believed to have once been used as a bed and breakfast, for decades until her dad died and his brother moved away.

One day while clearing out the house last year — "they kept everything," said John — the couple stumbled on some loose pennies in the damp crawlspace, according to the outlet. Eventually, they discovered an immense pile of bank bags filled with pennies, which they later determined were copper, and not zinc, which the United States switched to in the 1980s.

But their excitement over the find quickly turned to frustration when they realized it wouldn’t be an easy task lugging the heavy bags out of the tight crawlspace. And once that task was accomplished, what to do with so many pennies?

Reyes recalled thinking at the time, "We’ve got to take these to Coinstar,” but the group quickly nixed that idea when they remembered they’d have to pay a fee," per KTLA.

Instead, they decided to work the phones and called around to several L.A.-area banks, but that proved to be a no-go, with once branch manager telling them they didn't have enough vault space.

Counting on their local bank in San Bernardino County to be willing to help, they began the tedious process of hauling the pennies out of the basement, which "took a whole day,” Reyes told KTLA.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But their plans were dashed once again when their local bank declined to take the pennies.

Reyes and his family are impatient and don't feel up to another time-consuming project, so he has listed the coins on the resale app and website OfferUp, asking for $25,000, per the outlet.

They've had several offers so far, but Reyes said he plans to hold out for somebody to match their full asking price. “The value is in the uniqueness,” he insisted.

Related Articles
The Cast of Never Have I Ever
Meet the Cast of 'Never Have I Ever': From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Princess Lilibet of Sussex: All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter
Best Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers of 2023
The 6 Best Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Jason Oppenheim Dating History
Jason Oppenheim's Dating History: From Chrishell Stause to Marie-Lou Nurk
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Who Is Ricky Martin's Husband? All About Jwan Yosef
John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono speak at a press conference, March 2, 1973, in New York
John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Relationship: A Look Back
The Stone of Scone to be used in the Coronation of King Charles
All About the Stone of Scone and Coronation Chair That King Charles Will Be Crowned On
"The Beach Boys" with a surfboard in August 1962 in Los Angeles, California
The Members of the Beach Boys: Where Are They Now?
Motley Crue 1989
The Members of Mötley Crüe: Where Are They Now?
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland
Marques Houston and Miya Dickey
Who Is Marques Houston's Wife? All About Miya Houston
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Why Prince Harry Won't See Brother Prince William and Father King Charles While He's in the U.K.
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar
Who Is Isaiah Hartenstein's Fiancée? All About Kourtney Kellar
Hugh Grant attends the 'Paddington 2' premiere at BFI Southbank on November 5, 2017 in London, England
Hugh Grant's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Who Is Sofia Richie's Husband? All About Elliot Grainge