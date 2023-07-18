A California couple's planned romantic getaway in Guatemala for their wedding anniversary was derailed after they were charged nearly $30,000 for an Uber ride.

Dominique Adams told CW affiliate KTLA-TV that everything seemed fine leading up to the costly car ride to an airport in Costa Rica.

However, she said that after arriving at the airport, her husband, Douglas Ordonez, who was traveling to Guatemala from the United States, called to tell her that his credit card had been declined. "He checked our bank account and saw the almost $30,000 charge, and we both were like, ‘What the hell? What do we even do?'" she said.

Adams told the outlet that instead of having to pay 30,000 Costa Rican colones, which is roughly $55 dollars in U.S. currency, she was charged in dollars.

The couple had planned to renew their wedding vows abroad, but due to that one ride, they were forced to cancel the ceremony while stranded in a foreign country, per KTLA and Insider.

"That's the worst way you could possibly start your 5-year anniversary," Ordonez told Insider.

It left them both "feeling helpless," Adams told the outlet.

"Obviously, I knew that it was a mistake, but it's still shocking when you see that on your account," she added.

The couple claimed that although they typically charge Uber rides to their credit cards, they mistakenly charged this one ride to their debit card.

The couple told the outlets that it took four days for the charge to be reversed. While Altura Credit Union reportedly apologized, according to Newsweek, Adams said that "the bank still could not provide a valid reason why the charge bypassed all security measures and policy."

"We weren't able to access any of our money for 4 days," she told the outlet. "We pulled out a little bit of cash to barely get us by for boat rides and transportation, but besides that our vacation was essentially put on hold."



Adams also told Newsweek that the California-based bank had told her to get in touch with Uber to have the charge reversed, but she alleges that it was difficult to get a hold of the company.

"I will probably never use Uber ever again just knowing that their customer service is really horrible," she told Insider.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the ride-sharing company said they "promptly addressed the issue" after learning of it.

"At Uber, we take every report seriously,"a spokesperson said in a statement to Insider and KTLA. "As soon as we received the user's report, our support team promptly addressed the issue and released the authorization hold mistakenly applied due to a bank error in Dollars and not in Colones.

Uber and Altura Credit Union did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.