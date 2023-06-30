U.S. Couple Uses Surrogate In Mexico to Grow Their Family. Now Baby Is Stuck in the Country

Sam and Laura Kaitz are distraught parents trying to bring their baby home.

The New Jersey couple told The Washington Post about their experience using a surrogacy broker and surrogacy agency to welcome their baby boy, Simon George Kaitz.

The couple explored surrogacy outside of the United States because of costs and were connected with an agency in Mexico. Laura, a mom to two sons from a previous relationship, wanted another child with Sam, but pregnancy wasn't medically possible for her.

The two nearly signed an agreement with a Ukrainian surrogate, another popular option for US couples looking for cost-effective surrogates, days before the Russian invasion of the country.



The ultimate appeal of the Mexican agency was the promise that both Laura and Sam, whose sperm was used with a donor egg, could be listed on the baby's birth certificate.

"That was something she was very excited about being able to say, ‘I am his mother and nobody else,’” Sam said of Laura, 52, to The Washington Post.

Born on Tuesday, April 18, Simon was met by his dad in Mexico City, where he rented a place to stay, planning on bringing the infant home two days after their June 7 passport appointment at the US Embassy.

However, getting the infant's documentation proved difficult. The couple had to go through Mexico's court system to get Laura's name on the birth certificate.

As they've tried to fight through bureaucratic paperwork, Laura, a property manager, has gone back and forth between New Jersey and Mexico so that she could also care for one of her sons, who is legally disabled, while Simon spent three weeks in the NICU in Mexico.

"It has been extremely stressful," Sam told the outlet, noting that Laura's other son, who has autism, “has said to her on more than one occasion that he doesn’t think that I care about him anymore because I’m down here and not with him and he feels abandoned, which breaks my heart because that is not true.”

Most recently, Sam has been asked by the embassy to provide DNA for a DNA test to prove his relationship with Simon, noting to The Washington Post that the process has left them feeling "betrayed."

Sam focuses on staying numb in the situation, noting, "If I don't, I will either break down or start screaming at someone."

"And I cannot afford to feel right now. Not when Simon is depending solely on me."

