Oregon Couple Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing New York Siblings

A man and woman were arrested Monday after they allegedly kidnapped two siblings and forced them into involuntary servitude.

Eastwood Mohammed Mannan, 35, and Cassie Jo Gudino, 27, are facing two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of first degree subjecting another person to involuntary servitude. Mannan is also facing two counts of second-degree assault.

According to Grants Pass police, Mannan and Gudino allegedly lured his two cousins from New York with the promise of work.

“Over several months, the suspects allegedly forced the victims to work through the use of torture and fear of serious physical injury,” according to a police press release. “The victims were required to give all money earned from online remote employment to the suspects.”

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Oregonian, Mannan’s 19-year-old cousin was allegedly forced to do housekeeping and work online and give her pay to the couple. The couple allegedly forced her take cold showers and burned her with a torch when she didn’t obey them.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Laptop security locks were allegedly put on her 22-year-old brothers computer so he couldn’t contact family members. He was able to escape from the residence on Sunday and call 911.

Mannan and Gudino were arrested at the home.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and will be reunited with their family in New York.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260.

