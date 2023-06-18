Oregon Couple Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing New York Siblings

Eastwood Mohammed Mannan, 35, and Cassie Jo Gudino, 27, were arrested on charges of kidnapping and subjecting another person to involuntary servitude

By Christine Pelisek
Published on June 18, 2023 12:05PM EDT
oregon couple kidnapped and tortured siblings from NY
Eastwood Mohammed Mannan; Cassie Jo Gudino. Photo:

Grants Pass Police Dept.

A man and woman were arrested Monday after they allegedly kidnapped two siblings and forced them into involuntary servitude.

Eastwood Mohammed Mannan, 35, and Cassie Jo Gudino, 27, are facing two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of first degree subjecting another person to involuntary servitude. Mannan is also facing two counts of second-degree assault.

According to Grants Pass police, Mannan and Gudino allegedly lured his two cousins from New York with the promise of work.  

“Over several months, the suspects allegedly forced the victims to work through the use of torture and fear of serious physical injury,” according to a police press release. “The victims were required to give all money earned from online remote employment to the suspects.”

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Oregonian, Mannan’s 19-year-old cousin was allegedly forced to do housekeeping and work online and give her pay to the couple. The couple allegedly forced her take cold showers and burned her with a torch when she didn’t obey them.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Laptop security locks were allegedly put on her 22-year-old brothers computer so he couldn’t contact family members. He was able to escape from the residence on Sunday and call 911.

Mannan and Gudino were arrested at the home.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and will be reunited with their family in New York.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260.

Related Articles
Barry Lee Jones, who was released from prison in Arizona on Thursday, June 15, 2023
Arizona Death Row Inmate Walks Free After 29 Years in Prison: 'Finally Coming Home'
Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Believed to Have Been Found Near Memphis Home
Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Believed to Have Been Found Near Memphis Home — Mother Charged
2 Dead After Kidnapping-Hostage Situation in Las Vegas
2 Dead After Man Kidnaps and Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Then Self in Nevada
A&E documentary "Exposing Parchman" - Henderson siblings
Prisoners Expose Horrific Abuse — and Shocking Deaths — on Secret Cell Phone Footage in Miss. Prison
14 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: Neuschwanstein Castle near FÃÂ¼ssen in AllgÃÂ¤u, one of the most famous sights in Bavaria and Germany
American Man Arrested for Pushing 2 U.S. Tourists into Ravine at German Castle, Leaving 1 Dead
Mich. Teen Found Guilty, Faces Life in Prison After Throwing Chemicals on Her Father Leads to His Death (Brenton)
Mich. Teenager Faces Life in Jail for Killing Sleeping Father with Chemical Drain Cleaner
Aderrien Murry, 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by responding police officer after calling 911 is released from the hospital
11-Year-Old Miss. Boy Wanted to Become a Police Officer Until He Was Shot by One: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'
Tamera Lynn Banks, Oklahoma Woman Missing
Okla. Man Charged with Wife’s Murder Nearly 2 Years After Her Disappearance
Nick Pichowicz Family Photos
Their Dad's Body Was Stolen from the Harvard Morgue. Now Kids Want Their Mom Back: 'It's Just Sickening'
Dr. Geoffrey Kim, manslaughter for the death of Emmalyn Nguyen
Plastic Surgeon Convicted of Attempted Manslaughter over Death of Teen During Botched Breast Augmentation
Irene Gawka rollout
Boyfriend of Missing Nurse Irene Gakwa Jailed for 6 Years After Admitting Stealing Her Money Before She Vanished
Human Remains Discovered in 1978 Identified
45 Years After Remains Were Found in Nevada, an Ohio Woman Is ID'd as the Victim
Hahnville High School in Boutte, Louisiana
Woman, 28, Arrested After Allegedly Posing as 17-Year-Old High School Student
Eina Kwon Crime Scene
Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Killed in Random Shooting in Downtown Seattle
Actor/ stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives to Montgomery County Courthouse as jury selection continues for his sexual assault retrial on April 4, 2018
Bill Cosby Sued by 9 Women, Including Janice Dickinson, for Alleged Sexual Assault
Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Harvard Medical School Morgue Manager Accused of Stealing and Selling Human Remains: 'Some Crimes Defy Understanding'