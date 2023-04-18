Zach Bryan and Travis Tritt Settle Online Feud over Bud Light Trans-Inclusive Ad: 'The World Did Not End'

Bryan previously quoted Tritt in his tweet condemning country artists for "insulting transgender people"

Published on April 18, 2023 05:10 PM
travis tritt zach bryan
Travis Tritt; Zach Bryan.

Zach Bryan and Travis Tritt have mended fences.

The country music stars have apparently squashed their tiff after the American Heartbreak artist previously quoted Tritt in his tweet condemning country artists who were "insulting transgender people."

"@Travistritt and me talked for an hour and a half last night, eye to eye. It was nice to meet an old legend. We disagree on some things and agree on some things and it seems the world did not end My dad almost cried at his set can everyone stop being so weird," Bryan 27, tweeted Sunday.

Tritt, 60, replied, "So glad we had a chance to chat, Zach. Even better to discover that we have so much common ground. All the best to you on your first European tour!"

Last Thursday, Tritt reached out to Bryan, tweeting, "Zach, Been trying to reach out to you through your manager. Since we are both playing the Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, TX this Saturday, I was hoping we could chat in person. I will be there all day on Saturday. Please let me know if we can chat. Thanks."

The musicians' interaction comes after Bryan tweeted one of Tritt's lyrics last week following Tritt's announcement that he was removing all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour rider in response to the beer brand's trans-inclusive campaign.

"I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don't even mind @Travistritt," Bryan wrote on Twitter. "I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It's a great day to be alive I thought."

His last sentence referenced Tritt's 2000 single "It's a Great Day to Be Alive."

Tritt previously joined Kid Rock in condemning Bud Light for featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in their latest ad campaign, announcing on Twitter that he's "deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider."

