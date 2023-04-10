Entertainment Music Country Country Star Zach Bryan Quotes Travis Tritt Song as He Condemns Transphobia: 'Completely Wrong' "It's a great day to be alive I thought," wrote Zach Bryan, referencing Travis Tritt's 2000 single after Tritt condemned Anheuser-Busch for their trans-inclusive ad campaign By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 10, 2023 08:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: getty (2) Zach Bryan is showing his support for the transgender community. The American Heartbreak artist, 27, condemned country artists "insulting transgender people" as he tweeted a lyric by Travis Tritt, who previously announced he was removing all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour rider in response to the beer brand's trans-inclusive campaign. "I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don't even mind @Travistritt," wrote Bryan on Twitter. "I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It's a great day to be alive I thought." RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Speak Out Against Anti-Trans, Anti-Drag Legislation amid 200th Episode His last sentence referenced Tritt's 2000 single "It's a Great Day to Be Alive." Tritt, 60, previously joined Kid Rock in condemning Bud Light for featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in their latest ad campaign, announcing on Twitter that he's "deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider." Bryan followed up in another tweet, "And yo I don't support transgender people attacking swimmers I just have family transitioning and have blood to defend here No one threaten me pls." World Athletics Council Excludes Transgender Women from Female Events The tweet came after former college swimmer Riley Gaines claimed she was "verbally and physically assaulted" by protesters during a planned speaking engagement. Gaines is a spokesperson for Independent Women's Forum, a conservative nonprofit advocating for transgender athletes to be banned from sports teams that match their gender identity. Howard Stern also chimed in on the display of transphobia after Rock, 52, posted a video of himself shooting up several cases of Bud Light on Instagram. RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Call Out Jason Aldean's Wife for Transphobic Comment: 'Real Nice' "I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me, 'Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?'" he said Monday on his SiriusXM radio show. "I don't know why he got so upset. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Kid Rock, I know him. He's got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar. I'm really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, 'F— Anheuser-Busch.' I don't get it," added Stern, 69.