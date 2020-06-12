“I’m blessed with four incredible daughters, [and] this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally," Zac Brown tells PEOPLE

Zac Brown Band Releases Sweet Song 'The Man Who Loves You the Most' Ahead of Father's Day

The Zac Brown Band dropped their new song “The Man Who Loves You the Most” on Friday, and it's a tearjerker.

"The Man Who Loves You the Most" pays tribute to the enduring love between a father and his daughter, with heartfelt lyrics like: "I hope you let the whole world in your heart / But you still got room for me."

Lead singer Zac Brown, 41, debuted the track last month on John Krasinski's Some Good News YouTube show to serenade a bride and her father during a couple's virtual wedding.

"Since we can't tour, this is the first time in years I've been able to spend an extended period of time at home with my kids," the Grammy-winning musician tells PEOPLE. "I'm blessed with four incredible daughters, [and] this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally."

Zac Brown Band canceled their 2020 tour for their most recent album, The Owl, due to the coronavirus crisis. Brown, however, has kept busy writing music in his at-home studio on his sprawling property outside Atlanta. His debut pop solo album, The Controversy, dropped on May 29.

Says Brown: "We miss connecting with everyone out on the road, but we are lucky to be able to create and share new music in the meantime and hope our fans enjoy this beautiful reminder of the importance of family."

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, the Georgia native shared he was grateful for the extra time spent at home with his five kids: son Alexander, 6, and daughters Justice, 13, Lucy, 12, Georgia, 10 and Joni, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Shelly, amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.