Inside Zac Brown Band's Out in the Middle Tour: Go Behind-the-Scenes with the Guys

The country-rock group is on the road through November

By Zac Brown Band July 08, 2022 10:30 AM

Credit: Tyler Lord

Getting a look at the setup for our tour kickoff in Greenville, South Carolina. Excited to see how it's all going to come together, especially for a show as big as this one.

Credit: Tyler Lord

Looking pretty good to us!

Credit: Tyler Lord

Sneak peek at what the set up looks like with us performing.

Credit: Tyler Lord

Backstage with Coy and Jimmy before the show. Great to be back together again.

Credit: Tyler Lord

A little pre-show dinner with the team in Oklahoma City. We wouldn't be able to do what we do without every single one of these guys!

Credit: Tyler Lord

Getting ready for Oklahoma City tonight. Matt's ready to play the house down and so are we!

Credit: Tyler Lord

A little group huddle before the show. We love Hop and we know you all do, too. Please come together with us to support ALS and help us find a cure for Hop and everyone affected by this disease. And, if you want to buy a shirt to support the cause, you can do so here.

Credit: Tyler Lord

Getting ready to go onstage at Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. It's such an honor to be playing here ± soccer fans are some of the best in the world!

