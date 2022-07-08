Inside Zac Brown Band's Out in the Middle Tour: Go Behind-the-Scenes with the Guys
The country-rock group is on the road through November
Getting a look at the setup for our tour kickoff in Greenville, South Carolina. Excited to see how it's all going to come together, especially for a show as big as this one.
Looking pretty good to us!
Sneak peek at what the set up looks like with us performing.
Backstage with Coy and Jimmy before the show. Great to be back together again.
A little pre-show dinner with the team in Oklahoma City. We wouldn't be able to do what we do without every single one of these guys!
Getting ready for Oklahoma City tonight. Matt's ready to play the house down and so are we!
A little group huddle before the show. We love Hop and we know you all do, too. Please come together with us to support ALS and help us find a cure for Hop and everyone affected by this disease. And, if you want to buy a shirt to support the cause, you can do so here.
Getting ready to go onstage at Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. It's such an honor to be playing here ± soccer fans are some of the best in the world!
