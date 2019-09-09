Zac Brown Band Releases Adorable Pet-Filled 'Leaving Love Behind' Music Video for a Good Cause

The men of Zac Brown Band are using their fame for a good cause.

For “Leaving Love Behind” (the second single off the Grammy Award-winning band’s highly anticipated sixth album The Owl) lead singer Zac Brown and his bandmates created a music video that’s both touching and hilarious, premiering exclusively above.

The sweet video — which features clips of ordinary household pets doing extraordinary things, including playing piano, leaping several feet in the air and enjoying a spa day — encourages viewers to donate to Best Friends Animal Society’s Disaster Relief Fund to help animals displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

“Whether it’s funny things they do or the fact that they comfort us when we need them, we wanted to highlight how pets can make us smile even when we think we can’t,” Brown, 41, said in a statement. “Especially in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, thousands of pets are without homes. We hope you’ll help by donating to Best Friends Animal Society who is doing incredible work taking care of the animals that need love too.”

The group’s next album, out Sept. 20, is their first since 2017’s Welcome Home. It’s set to showcase a “deeper side of Zac Brown Band,” according to a press release, following the frontman’s separation from jewelry designer Shelly Brown last year.

In June, the country crooners won group video of the year at the 2019 CMT Awards for their hit “Someone I Used to Know.” Zac, who accepted the award on behalf of his bandmates, made quite the statement with his speech.

“For you young artists who have courage to stand up against the machine, be yourself, work hard and one day you can stand up here and tell all the haters to f— off,” he said. The audience responded with a gasp that quickly turned to cheers. Fellow iconoclast Brandi Carlile and her bandmates, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, were the most effusive, leaping to their feet and pumping their arms at the pronouncement.