It's "about the human condition," says Zac Brown in a PEOPLE exclusive "Story Behind the Song" video

Zac Brown Band Says Their New Song 'Same Boat' Reminds People to Be 'Good to Each Other'

New Zac Brown Band music is here!

On Friday, the group released their track "Same Boat," their first song this year, which Zac Brown says is inspired by positivity and "the human condition."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[It's] about how we all go through the same things all together," Brown, 42, says in a PEOPLE exclusive "Story Behind the Song" video. "It was another chance in that song to be able to remind people to be positive and be good to each other."

"We're all human beings and we go through the same things. Let's be good to each other and spread some love around," he adds in the video. "That's the thought that's behind it."

Brown shares that he knew the track would be a hit from the get-go.

zac brown band Credit: Alex Chapman

I could tell when we started writing 'Same Boat' that it was going to be a big song," he says. "That part of my radar went off."

The band recorded the new track - which was written by Brown, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton - at Southern Ground Nashville studio. The song marks the first time that the entire band reunites for new music. The track follows the release of "The Man Who Loves You the Most" and "You and Islands," along with their collaboration with Shenandoah, "I'd Take Another One of Those."

The band is also set to hit the road this fall with the 23-stop Comeback Tour.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans," Brown said in a press release. "It's been a long, difficult year for everyone, and we're fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand-new world."