Zac Brown Band will not perform in Vancouver Friday night after some of its members were denied entry into Canada at the border.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the Grammy-winning group said they were forced to cancel their show hours before it was scheduled to begin at Rogers Arena.

"We're sorry to announce that we won't be able to perform in Vancouver tonight. Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together," they said.

They explained, "Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed. Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone."

The group said every time they've traveled to Canada, they "have been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work, and unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night."

Zac Brown Band added, "We are a family, a tribe. We stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind. As a band who prides themselves on showing up with excitement and professionalism, we will always play where we are welcome and appreciated, and we're so sorry we can't be there tonight."

A source shared more details of what happened at the border, telling PEOPLE, "Zac and his band and crew were detained in Vancouver for two hours because a few of his crew members had infractions that had been expunged years and years ago. Zac refused to leave his crew members behind because they're like a family, so he decided to cancel the show. He's super upset about it because he loves his fans but he always says his crew — they're like a family."

The band also announced via its website that the Vancouver show has been canceled.

The country-rock group is currently on the road through November for their Out in the Middle Tour. They kicked off the series of shows in Greenville, South Carolina.

RELATED VIDEO: Boy Band Mirror's Concert Screeches to a Halt When Giant Video Screen Falls on Dancers

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Next, they're scheduled to perform in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday before heading to Los Angeles on Nov. 4 and then Oakland, California, on Nov. 6.

They're also set to hit the stage at the Wonderfront Festival in San Diego, California, on Nov. 18 before playing in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 19.