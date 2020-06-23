Zac Brown Band Announces '4th with the Family' Livestream Concert Benefiting Veterans

Funds raised for Zac Brown Band's livestream will go towards Camp Southern Ground's two Warrior programs

Zac Brown Band is kicking off Fourth of July weekend with a performance for a good cause.

On July 3, the band will present "4th with the Family," a free livestream concert event benefitting lead singer Zac Brown's nonprofit passion project Camp Southern Ground and its veteran support programs.

“We are so proud to present this livestream," Brown, 41, said in a statement. "Not only do we have the opportunity to perform for our fans for the first time in a while, but more importantly, we can raise crucial funds that support the mental health and wellbeing of our veterans."

"All men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude," he continued. "We invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community."

Funds raised for the livestream will go towards Camp Southern Ground's two Warrior programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, which are both provided at no cost to veterans. Warrior Week, their signature workforce and wellness transition program, helps veterans find their new mission in life after military service. Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes) is the nation's first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post-traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety and/or stress.

Donations will be accepted up to and during the event, and donors will have the opportunity for a special on-screen shout-out during the livestream.

In addition to supporting a good cause, fans will get to witness Zac Brown Band — which, along with Brown, is comprised of Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Coy Bowles, Chris Fryar, Clay Cook, Matt Mangano and Daniel de los Reyes — perform together live for the first time since having to cancel their Spring 2020 "The Owl Tour" due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Though they're currently unable to tour, Zac Brown Band has still been releasing new music. They dropped their latest song, "The Man Who Loves You the Most," earlier this month.

"We miss connecting with everyone out on the road, but we are lucky to be able to create and share new music in the meantime and hope our fans enjoy this beautiful reminder of the importance of family," Brown told PEOPLE at the time of the song's release.