Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, Elle King Cancel CBS' New Year's Eve Live Performances Due to COVID
The Zac Brown Band was scheduled to co-headline CBS' New Year's Eve Live Celebration in Nashville with Dierks Bentley and Dan + Shay before Zac Brown tested positive for COVID
Several performers have pulled their performances from CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash due to COVID-19.
Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, and Elle King all cancelled their acts, Nashville's Music City announced Friday.
The venue added that Lady A would be taking over on the main stage, and that other artists were "stepping up" to provide entertainment during the time slots for the cancelled performances.
Hunt and King have not spoken out about their cancelled sets. On Thursday, Zac Brown, 43, shared a statement announcing that he has tested positive for COVID for the second time and his namesake band will no longer participate in the Dec. 31 event.
"Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19," Brown tweeted. "While we were very excited to join the incredible lineup of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our Number One priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew, and venue staff."
"We're looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year," he added. "We wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy 2022!"
The news comes after the singer canceled four dates from his band's 'The Comeback Tour' after testing positive for COVID in September.
For Friday's New Year's Eve Live, Dierks Bentley and Dan + Shay are still scheduled to co-headline and take the main stage in Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, and Cole Swindell are also among the 50 artists scheduled to perform from locations across the city during the five-hour celebration.
CBS' New Year's Eve Live broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. It will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight ET and the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight CT.
