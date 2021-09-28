Zac Brown Band Cancels 4 Shows After Singer Contracts COVID: 'I Am Deeply Disappointed'

Zac Brown Band has announced it's canceling four of its tour dates due to Brown contracting COVID-19.

Brown, 43, shared a statement on Instagram Tuesday morning, writing,

"To all our fans, I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band's 'The Comeback Tour.' Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.

I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can't stay at home because their work is essential. I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we'll see you back out on the road again. Nothing's better than the comeback.

The shows currently scheduled in Clarkston, Michigan, on Sept. 30; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 1; Syracuse, New York, on Oct. 2; and Saratoga Springs, New York, on Oct. 3 have all been canceled."

The Comeback Tour — named for the band's upcoming album, The Comeback, out on Oct. 15 — kicked off in August with a show in New Jersey, and will conclude with a performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 17.

Brown previously said that the new album "celebrates our collective resilience as a community."

"This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human," he said. "We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around."

Singles "Same Boat" and "Slow Burn" are out now.

Speaking with PEOPLE in June, Brown said that "Same Boat" was inspired by positivity and "the human condition."

"[It's] about how we all go through the same things all together," Brown explained in a PEOPLE exclusive "Story Behind the Song" video. "It was another chance in that song to be able to remind people to be positive and be good to each other."

"We're all human beings and we go through the same things. Let's be good to each other and spread some love around," he added. "That's the thought that's behind it."

At the time, Brown expressed excitement to "get back out on the road" after the pandemic put a halt to live music.

"It's been a long, difficult year for everyone, and we're fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand-new world," he said.

Zac Brown Band's last album, 2019's The Owl, made its debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart.