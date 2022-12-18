'Yellowstone' Actor Luke Grimes Releases Debut Single 'No Horse to Ride': 'Beyond a Dream Come True'

His new single is set to be featured on 'Yellowstone's' mid-season finale on Jan. 1, 2023

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 18, 2022 07:49 PM
FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 13: Luke Grimes attends the black carpet during "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Photo: Omar Vega/Getty

Luke Grimes is ticking off another item off his wish list: releasing music.

The actor, 38, best known for his roles as Marc Lee on American Sniper and Kayce Dutton in the popular show Yellowstone, released his debut single "No Horse to Ride" on Friday.

"I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet," Grimes said about the release of his new song. "To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I'm grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest."

Grimes is anything but a novice to music. As the son of a Pentecostal pastor, he grew up playing music in church and picked up guitar, drums and the piano. He was also a part of a Los Angeles-based country band where he played the drums and wrote songs while he was building up his acting career, per a release by Universal Music Group Nashville.

The major label — which is the home to country heavyweights like Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church — announced last week that Grimes signed a record deal in association with Range Music and would become a part of their roster.

"As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture," UMGN president Cindy Mabe said in a press release on the signing.

"As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville," Mabe added.

"Luke is a special spirit who puts honesty above all else in his art," Range Music managing partner Matt Graham added. "We at Range are excited to partner with Brian, Cindy and the rest of the UMG team to help him fulfill his dreams of sharing his songs with country music fans."

Fans won't have to wait that long to hear new music from Grimes, as his debut album is already in the works. He is partnering up with award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Cobb, who has won several Grammy Awards for his work producing tracks for Brandi Carlisle and Chris Stapleton.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He also has stage performances lined up at 2023's Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California and Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana, where he'll be performing as a special guest.

His debut single "No Horse to Ride" will be featured on Yellowstone's mid-season finale on Jan. 1, 2023.

Related Articles
Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain
Ryan Reynolds Thanks Shania Twain After She Adds His Name Into 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe Returning to Broadway with 'Merrily We Roll Along' Musical Revival
ella langley Credit: Caylee Robillard
Alabama Native Ella Langley Is Some 'Country Boy's Dream Girl' — but Not Quite Yet
Luke Grimes Fronts Stetson Original Cologne Campaign
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Channels His Cowboy Alter Ego in New Stetson Original Campaign
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
'Yellowstone' Season 5: Everything to Know
Luke Combs accepts the Album of the Year award for "Growin' Up" onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage); Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage; Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
CMA Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know, wynonna judd, luke bryan and reba mcentire
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
adam hood 2022
Adam Hood Stands Up for His Southern Heritage in His Music: 'There's a Lot to Be Proud Of'
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Host Miley Cyrus (L) and producer Michael Len Williams II "Mike Will Made It" attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with 'Bangerz' Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
c. thomas howell
'The Outsiders' ' Tommy Howell Jumpstarts His Musical Career by Exploring the 'Storytelling of Songwriting'
huntergirl promo pics https://bmg.app.box.com/s/707lflpcs4y6m7oe7zypj6kks42mo40v Credit: Mike Rodway Cover: https://bmg.app.box.com/s/3aob2svchjjmx6lk78ey2auywhw6tq9p Credit: BMG Music Group
HunterGirl Revisits the Days Before 'American Idol': 'You're Just Praying Somebody Walks In and Sees You'
Lily Rose Is 'Stoked' to Perform to Her Largest Crowd Ever at Stagecoach: 'It's Just So Massive'
Lily Rose Is 'Stoked' to Perform to Her Largest Crowd Ever at Stagecoach: 'It's Just So Massive'
ashley cooke Grand Ole opry Credit: Alanna McArdle
Go Behind the Scenes with Ashley Cooke as She Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut: See the Photos
Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
The Best Moments from the 2022 CMA Awards
Luke Grimes
'Yellowstone' Stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Share Their Excitement for Season 5 at ACM Awards
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter